Three suspects face warrants in two Narathiwat attack cases

Investigators have continued to collect evidence and pursue further inquiries into the assault, ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said.

Two men face warrants over Tanyong car bombing

In a separate case, authorities obtained arrest warrants dated July 24, 2026, for two men suspected of involvement in a car bombing outside the old Tanyong Police Station building.

The bombing occurred at Ban Khao Tanyong, Moo 4, Kaluwo Nuea subdistrict in Mueang Narathiwat district.

The first suspect was identified as Azmin, whose surname was withheld, from Paluru subdistrict in Su-ngai Padi district.

Authorities said he was already subject to a warrant dated September 4, 2025, over an armed clash and shooting in the Su-ngai Kolok municipal area.

Another warrant, dated October 17, 2025, concerned a case involving the theft of a vehicle, a shooting, a bombing and the robbery of the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop at the Big C Su-ngai Kolok branch.

The second suspect was identified as Abdul Rahum, whose surname was withheld, from Che He subdistrict in Tak Bai district.

Authorities said he was previously wanted under a warrant dated January 8, 2020, over the shooting of Marospi Haji Suemae at Ban Humo Lanat, Moo 6, Che He subdistrict.

A further warrant dated September 30, 2024, concerned an improvised explosive device placed in a vehicle near the residence of the Tak Bai district chief.

Three others brought in for questioning

Officials also brought three people to security questioning centres as the two investigations continued.

Mahama Sari, whose surname was withheld and who is from Sai Buri district in Pattani, was taken to the questioning centre of the 46th Ranger Regiment Task Force in Narathiwat in connection with inquiries into the checkpoint attack.

Aliyah, whose surname was withheld, was taken to the Royal Thai Navy’s Marine Task Force questioning centre in Narathiwat.

Hafizi, whose surname was also withheld, was brought to the questioning centre of the 46th Ranger Regiment Task Force. The three were not listed among the suspects subject to the new arrest warrants.

ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said officers were continuing to examine evidence and identify others who might have been involved in the attacks.

The command maintained that all law-enforcement operations followed the rule of law and were conducted transparently and with respect for human rights. Investigators would seek to bring those responsible into the justice system and protect the lives and property of residents in the southern border provinces.

Members of the public with information relevant to security operations may call the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline on 1341 or contact local security agencies at any time.