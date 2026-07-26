Three suspects face warrants in two Narathiwat attack cases

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for three suspects as investigations advance into two separate attacks in Narathiwat, including the Bukit Sami checkpoint assault that killed five rangers and injured six civilians.
One suspect is wanted in connection with the checkpoint attack in Ra-ngae district, while two others face warrants over a car bombing outside the old Tanyong Police Station building in Mueang Narathiwat district, the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command reported on Saturday (July 25).
The Bukit Sami attack targeted personnel from Ranger Company 4509 of the 45th Ranger Regiment Task Force while they were guarding the checkpoint at Ban Talat Tanyong Mas, Moo 7, Tanyong Mas subdistrict.
Assailants opened fire and threw an improvised explosive device described as a pipe bomb at the unit. Five rangers were killed and six civilians were injured.
A court approved an arrest warrant for Azizan, whose surname was withheld. He is registered as a resident of Chanae subdistrict in Chanae district, Narathiwat.
The new warrant concerns the checkpoint attack. Authorities said Azizan was already wanted in a separate case involving a shooting and bombing in the Su-ngai Kolok municipal area.
Investigators have continued to collect evidence and pursue further inquiries into the assault, ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said.
In a separate case, authorities obtained arrest warrants dated July 24, 2026, for two men suspected of involvement in a car bombing outside the old Tanyong Police Station building.
The bombing occurred at Ban Khao Tanyong, Moo 4, Kaluwo Nuea subdistrict in Mueang Narathiwat district.
The first suspect was identified as Azmin, whose surname was withheld, from Paluru subdistrict in Su-ngai Padi district.
Authorities said he was already subject to a warrant dated September 4, 2025, over an armed clash and shooting in the Su-ngai Kolok municipal area.
Another warrant, dated October 17, 2025, concerned a case involving the theft of a vehicle, a shooting, a bombing and the robbery of the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop at the Big C Su-ngai Kolok branch.
The second suspect was identified as Abdul Rahum, whose surname was withheld, from Che He subdistrict in Tak Bai district.
Authorities said he was previously wanted under a warrant dated January 8, 2020, over the shooting of Marospi Haji Suemae at Ban Humo Lanat, Moo 6, Che He subdistrict.
A further warrant dated September 30, 2024, concerned an improvised explosive device placed in a vehicle near the residence of the Tak Bai district chief.
Officials also brought three people to security questioning centres as the two investigations continued.
Mahama Sari, whose surname was withheld and who is from Sai Buri district in Pattani, was taken to the questioning centre of the 46th Ranger Regiment Task Force in Narathiwat in connection with inquiries into the checkpoint attack.
Aliyah, whose surname was withheld, was taken to the Royal Thai Navy’s Marine Task Force questioning centre in Narathiwat.
Hafizi, whose surname was also withheld, was brought to the questioning centre of the 46th Ranger Regiment Task Force. The three were not listed among the suspects subject to the new arrest warrants.
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said officers were continuing to examine evidence and identify others who might have been involved in the attacks.
The command maintained that all law-enforcement operations followed the rule of law and were conducted transparently and with respect for human rights. Investigators would seek to bring those responsible into the justice system and protect the lives and property of residents in the southern border provinces.
Members of the public with information relevant to security operations may call the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline on 1341 or contact local security agencies at any time.