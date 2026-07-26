Thailand’s low-risk EUDR status gives Thai rubber a competitive edge

Thailand’s rubber industry faces a major test as the European Union moves towards implementing its law on deforestation-free products, the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The rules cover seven commodity groups: rubber, palm oil, coffee, cocoa, soya beans, cattle and wood.

Rubber is one of the main products for which Thailand has long relied on the EU market.

The EU’s environmental and sustainability measures are becoming a significant turning point in global trade.

The Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has set out the direction and outlook for Thai agricultural exports under EUDR, with a particular focus on rubber, a principal Thai product that has long relied on EU demand.

ITC Trade Map figures for 2021–2025 show that Thailand held an average 20.3% share of the EU natural-rubber market under HS 4001, measured by the value of the bloc’s total natural-rubber imports.

The figures were presented as meaning that almost one tonne of every five tonnes of rubber imported by Europe came from Thai plantations.

That same market position also puts Thailand under closer scrutiny as the EU tightens traceability checks through due diligence to confirm that imported goods are not linked to deforestation.