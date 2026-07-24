Exports, FDI lift Thailand’s 2026 growth forecast to 2.5%

Thailand’s Finance Ministry has raised its 2026 economic growth forecast to 2.5% from the 1.6% projected in April, after exports, private investment and household consumption performed more strongly than expected.

The ministry now expects gross domestic product to expand within a range of 2.0% to 3.0%, according to Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and a ministry spokesperson.

The new projection is slightly more optimistic than the Bank of Thailand’s June forecast of 2.3%. The central bank said at the time that the economy was improving but growth remained low and uneven.

Exports and investment strengthen

The Finance Ministry raised its forecast for merchandise export growth in US dollar terms to 12.5%, more than double the 6.2% projected in April.

Thai exports grew by an average of 10.9% during the first five months of 2026, supported by stronger demand among major trading partners and the recovery of industries linked to the global economic cycle.