Thailand’s energy consumption rises 2.1% on 2.8% GDP growth

Wattanapong Kurovat, director-general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), has reported that Thailand’s energy situation in the first three months of 2026 showed primary commercial energy consumption at around 2.08 million barrels of crude oil equivalent per day, up 2.1% from the same period last year.

The increase was driven by a 5.0% rise in oil consumption, following stronger demand for refined petroleum products. Natural gas use rose 4.6% due to higher demand for power generation, while hydropower and imported electricity increased 19.1%, supported by rises in both imported electricity and hydropower generation.

Coal consumption fell 7.4%, while lignite use dropped 56.0% due to lower production.

The rise in energy consumption was in line with Thailand’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2026. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that Thailand’s gross domestic product expanded 2.8%, accelerating from 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by growth in both the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors, including manufacturing and services.

Goods exports grew 9.8%, while exports in real terms increased 15.5%. In tourism, accommodation and food services expanded 2.2%. During the first three months of 2026, Thailand welcomed 9.32 million foreign visitors, down from 9.55 million in the same period last year.