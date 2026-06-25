Should Thailand buy oil from non-Western partners? | The Next Move EP18

Professor Henning Glaser, Head of the German-Southeast Asian Center of Excellence for Public Policy and Good Governance, said Thailand should consider importing oil from Russia, citing instability in the Gulf region.

Luisa Ragher, Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand, noted that the EU and Thailand are strengthening trade ties and sustainability cooperation through FTA negotiations and Global Gateway projects.



The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.



The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.