L'Oréal reinforces commitment to sustainability and inclusion

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2026

Rohini Behl, Chief Sustainability Officer for L’Oréal in SAPMENA, speaks to The Nation about the next phase of L’Oréal for the Future, the company’s 2030 sustainability programme, and how responsible growth must balance business performance with climate action, circularity and social inclusion.

She says one of the biggest challenges is scaling sustainability across fast-growing but climate-vulnerable markets, where innovation, recycling capacity and consumer awareness still need to advance. For L’Oréal, progress depends not only on new technical solutions, but also on changing the way products are made, used, returned and recycled.

Refills are becoming a key driver of that transformation. Behl says refillable beauty solutions can help reduce packaging intensity, cut material use and encourage more conscious consumption, making them central to L’Oréal’s push to decouple growth from emissions while building a more circular beauty economy.

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