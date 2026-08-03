The Hills Rehab: Inside Chiang Mai’s hidden healing sanctuary

MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2026
|Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Thailand has officially conquered the global healthcare stage as the world's number 2 medical tourism destination, but the country's health revolution goes far deeper than conventional medicine.

Tucked away in the quiet valleys of Chiang Mai, 'The Hills Rehab' has quietly become a licensed, AACI-accredited sanctuary drawing clients from all over the globe.

This special report goes behind closed doors to uncover how world-class clinical standards and warm Thai hospitality are redefining addiction recovery and mental health rehabilitation.

Get an exclusive look inside the facility and hear the inspiring journey of a client who travelled all the way from the Netherlands to find a fresh start.

[00:07] — Thailand's Healthcare & Medical Tourism Growth

An overview of Thailand's rising position as a global medical destination and its national strategy for healthcare and rehabilitation.

 

[00:57] — Introduction to The Hills Rehab

A look inside the 14-acre private facility in Chiang Mai, featuring 24/7 on-site psychiatric care and international accreditation.

 

[02:16] — Client Story: A Fresh Start in Chiang Mai

A client from the Netherlands shares his personal experience travelling to Thailand to recover from severe substance addiction away from life's distractions.

 

[02:57] — Core Vision & Addressing Underlying Disorders

The clinical team discusses their approach to treating co-occurring mental health conditions alongside addiction.

 

[04:01] — Why Chiang Mai is Ideal for Healing

Insights on how Chiang Mai's peaceful environment and warm hospitality foster a supportive recovery process.

 

[05:02] — Client Demographics & Affordability

Explaining why over 90% of their patients are international travellers seeking high-quality, cost-effective treatment.

 

[06:06] — Program Structure & Relapse Preparation

An explanation of the 28-day core treatment framework designed to equip clients with long-term recovery tools.

 

[07:24] — How The Hills Stands Out

Why a purpose-built, resort-style sanctuary offers a more effective environment for healing than traditional clinical hospitals.

 

#TheDisclosed #MedicalHub #TheHillsRehab #ChiangMai #AddictionRecovery #MentalHealth #MedicalTourism #Rehabilitation #Thailand #TheNationThailand

Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Journalist & News Presenter | The Nation Thailand
Host of The Disclosed, Everyday Nation, and Special Report. Covers social issues, business, technology, arts, and culture, with a focus on feature storytelling, and investigative journalism.

[email protected]
 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy