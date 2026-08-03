The Hills Rehab: Inside Chiang Mai’s hidden healing sanctuary

Tucked away in the quiet valleys of Chiang Mai, 'The Hills Rehab' has quietly become a licensed, AACI-accredited sanctuary drawing clients from all over the globe.
This special report goes behind closed doors to uncover how world-class clinical standards and warm Thai hospitality are redefining addiction recovery and mental health rehabilitation.
Get an exclusive look inside the facility and hear the inspiring journey of a client who travelled all the way from the Netherlands to find a fresh start.
[00:07] — Thailand's Healthcare & Medical Tourism Growth
An overview of Thailand's rising position as a global medical destination and its national strategy for healthcare and rehabilitation.
[00:57] — Introduction to The Hills Rehab
A look inside the 14-acre private facility in Chiang Mai, featuring 24/7 on-site psychiatric care and international accreditation.
[02:16] — Client Story: A Fresh Start in Chiang Mai
A client from the Netherlands shares his personal experience travelling to Thailand to recover from severe substance addiction away from life's distractions.
[02:57] — Core Vision & Addressing Underlying Disorders
The clinical team discusses their approach to treating co-occurring mental health conditions alongside addiction.
[04:01] — Why Chiang Mai is Ideal for Healing
Insights on how Chiang Mai's peaceful environment and warm hospitality foster a supportive recovery process.
[05:02] — Client Demographics & Affordability
Explaining why over 90% of their patients are international travellers seeking high-quality, cost-effective treatment.
[06:06] — Program Structure & Relapse Preparation
An explanation of the 28-day core treatment framework designed to equip clients with long-term recovery tools.
[07:24] — How The Hills Stands Out
Why a purpose-built, resort-style sanctuary offers a more effective environment for healing than traditional clinical hospitals.
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