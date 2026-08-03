The Hills Rehab: Inside Chiang Mai’s hidden healing sanctuary

Tucked away in the quiet valleys of Chiang Mai, 'The Hills Rehab' has quietly become a licensed, AACI-accredited sanctuary drawing clients from all over the globe.

This special report goes behind closed doors to uncover how world-class clinical standards and warm Thai hospitality are redefining addiction recovery and mental health rehabilitation.

Get an exclusive look inside the facility and hear the inspiring journey of a client who travelled all the way from the Netherlands to find a fresh start.