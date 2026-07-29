The Reality of Bangkok Fitness By VJ Ja - Natthaweeranuch Thongmee (VJ Ja) I Time to Talk EP.71

We’re hanging out with a true wellness powerhouse. She went from holding a Ph.D. in International Relations to rocking it as an ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

Talk about a plot twist!

It all started with a sweet and simple goal: training her own parents. Seeing their incredible progress and passion sparked a massive idea, the 'Legacy Race', an epic new hybrid sports competition designed to celebrate active aging!

In this episode, we’re unpacking all the hottest Bangkok workout trends, and talking about all things health and longevity.

Get ready to be seriously inspired, please welcome the one and only VJ Ja, Natthaweeranuch Thongmee.