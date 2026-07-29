Illuminating Faith: Ubon’s Candle Festival Marks 125 Years

Glowing wax floats, pop-art landmarks, and light shows transform Ubon Ratchathani into E-san’s premier cultural showcase this July.

A breathtaking sea of carved beeswax, radiant light installations, and vibrant folk performances has taken over the heart of Ubon Ratchathani as the province marks the 125th anniversary of its legendary Candle Festival.

Reporting from the grounds at Thung Sri Mueang, Thansettakij journalist Thanawan Winaisathien notes that the streets have come alive with an undeniable spirit of community and devotion.

What began over a century ago as simple wax offerings carried on bullock carts to aid Buddhist monks during their three-month rains retreat (Vassa) has evolved into one of Southeast Asia's most spectacular cultural celebrations.

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has joined hands with local communities and private partners to elevate the historic tradition into a world-class travel destination—blending ancient Isan craftsmanship with modern pop culture and cutting-edge light shows.

