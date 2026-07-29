Illuminating Faith: Ubon’s Candle Festival Marks 125 Years

Glowing wax floats, pop-art landmarks, and light shows transform Ubon Ratchathani into E-san’s premier cultural showcase this July.
A breathtaking sea of carved beeswax, radiant light installations, and vibrant folk performances has taken over the heart of Ubon Ratchathani as the province marks the 125th anniversary of its legendary Candle Festival.
Reporting from the grounds at Thung Sri Mueang, Thansettakij journalist Thanawan Winaisathien notes that the streets have come alive with an undeniable spirit of community and devotion.
What began over a century ago as simple wax offerings carried on bullock carts to aid Buddhist monks during their three-month rains retreat (Vassa) has evolved into one of Southeast Asia's most spectacular cultural celebrations.
This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has joined hands with local communities and private partners to elevate the historic tradition into a world-class travel destination—blending ancient Isan craftsmanship with modern pop culture and cutting-edge light shows.
While mammoth, hand-carved candle floats depicting Buddhist lore remain the soul of the parade, first-time visitors will discover a fresh, creative energy throughout the festival grounds.
In a novel fusion of heritage and pop culture, TAT has installed a 3D sculpture of the beloved character "Nong Mamuang" dressed in contemporary Thai attire.
Positioned in gentle reclining and traditional dance poses, the soft pink and green installations draw inspiration from Ubon’s identity as the "City of Beautiful Lotuses", offering an irresistible photo landmark for travellers of all generations.
As dusk falls, the festival shifts into high gear. Nightly "Light & Sound Spectacular" displays illuminate Thung Sri Mueang, bringing local history to life through projection mapping.
Meanwhile, an immersive glowing scented candle float—infused with fluorescent pigments and delicate local fragrances—glides through the night parade, filling the air with the scents of royal flora from nearby national parks.
For travellers seeking a deeper connection with local artisans, the festival's interactive Art Space invites visitors to try their hand at traditional crafts.
Between 25 and 30 July, hands-on workshops offer tuition in wax carving, candle moulding, and applying delicate gold leaf to handcrafted tote bags.
For those unable to catch the main parade days, the celebration extends well into August. Award-winning candle floats will remain on public display around Thung Sri Mueang until 1 August before moving to Wat Phra That Nong Bua alongside local OTOP craft markets through 17 August.