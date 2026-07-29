Police Raid Samut Prakan Warehouse, Seizing 18,000 Fake Cosmetics

Economic crime officers arrest Chinese national and confiscate fake skincare products worth 2 million baht during raid on online supply ring.
Economic crime police have raided a four-storey commercial warehouse in Samut Prakan, arresting a Chinese national and seizing over 18,000 counterfeit cosmetic and skincare products valued at an estimated 2 million baht ($55,000).
The operation, executed on Wednesday, was led by officers from Sub-Division 1 of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).
Police arrested the suspect, identified only as Weixin, inside a commercial building in the Thai Ban sub-district of Mueang Samut Prakan district. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute goods bearing counterfeit registered trademarks.
The raid followed formal complaints submitted by brand representatives, who reported that substandard skincare and beauty items bearing trademarked brand names were being widely distributed across domestic online platforms.
Subsequent intelligence work traced the supply chain to the four-storey commercial property in Samut Prakan, which was being used as a central packing hub and storage facility. Officers secured a search warrant from the Samut Prakan Provincial Court before moving in to inspect the site.
Inside, officers discovered a large stash of illicit goods—including sunscreens, serums, toothpastes, and soaps—alongside pre-packed parcel boxes addressed and prepared for immediate dispatch to online customers. In total, 18,478 items spanning 70 product lines were confiscated as physical evidence.
Suspect Claims Temporary Role
During initial questioning, Weixin denied all charges, claiming he was not the mastermind behind the operation but merely a temporary worker hired to pack and dispatch orders.
Investigating officers at Sub-Division 1 of the ECD have taken custody of the suspect and the seized property, with legal proceedings and enquiries into the wider distribution network currently underway.