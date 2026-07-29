Police Raid Samut Prakan Warehouse, Seizing 18,000 Fake Cosmetics

Economic crime officers arrest Chinese national and confiscate fake skincare products worth 2 million baht during raid on online supply ring.

Economic crime police have raided a four-storey commercial warehouse in Samut Prakan, arresting a Chinese national and seizing over 18,000 counterfeit cosmetic and skincare products valued at an estimated 2 million baht ($55,000).

The operation, executed on Wednesday, was led by officers from Sub-Division 1 of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Police arrested the suspect, identified only as Weixin, inside a commercial building in the Thai Ban sub-district of Mueang Samut Prakan district. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute goods bearing counterfeit registered trademarks.

