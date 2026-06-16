Chinese human-smuggling suspect found in Bangkok as Thailand revokes visa

Investigators said the group allegedly used forged documents and false claims to apply for business visas to facilitate cross-border travel.

Chinese authorities sought Thai help

Chinese police later launched an operation and arrested several suspects. However, Gao, described by authorities as one of the key figures in the alleged network, reportedly fled China and entered Thailand.

Chinese authorities then asked Thai officials to help track him down through the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (MLC) coordination channel. The operation was handled by the Anti-Online Scam Centre (ACSC).

The ACSC assigned the Crime Suppression Division and Immigration Division 1 to locate the suspect. CSD officers then conducted field surveillance and used investigative technology until they traced him to the hotel in Din Daeng.

Visa revoked under immigration crackdown

A background check found that Gao had entered and left Thailand more than 21 times. Authorities said his most recent entry was under a tourist visa.

The commander of Immigration Division 1 ordered the urgent revocation of his permission to stay under the Immigration Bureau’s “No Stay V.2” measure, which is aimed at preventing transnational crime suspects from using Thailand as a hideout.

Officers from both agencies then moved in, presented the revocation order under the Immigration Act, and took Mr Gao into custody for deportation proceedings.

Hotels warned over foreign guest reporting

The CIB said the alleged behaviour posed a threat to public safety, adding that transnational crime suspects often use tourist visas and stay in business districts or areas with large foreign communities to blend in.

Authorities also warned hotel and accommodation operators to properly report the stays of foreign guests to immigration officials. Failure to do so could expose operators to legal action if they are found to have sheltered suspects.

Police said inspections would continue, and foreign nationals found to be involved in criminal activity could face visa revocation and deportation.