Chinese human-smuggling suspect found in Bangkok as Thailand revokes visa

Thai police and immigration authorities have detained a 40-year-old Chinese national in Bangkok and revoked his permission to stay in the country after he was identified as a key suspect in an alleged cross-border human-smuggling network linked to China and Myanmar.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), and the Immigration Bureau, through Immigration Division 1, jointly carried out the operation against Mr Gao, a Chinese national, under a revocation order dated June 11, 2026.
Officers found him in a corridor outside a room at a hotel on Pracharat Bamphen 1 Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.
Authorities said the case stemmed from an investigation by Chinese police into a criminal network suspected of illegally smuggling people across borders.
Since 2024, the network allegedly arranged for more than 20 Myanmar women to enter China illegally. It was also accused of taking more than 20 Chinese men to Yangon, Myanmar, to take part in illegal matchmaking activities.
Investigators said the group allegedly used forged documents and false claims to apply for business visas to facilitate cross-border travel.
Chinese police later launched an operation and arrested several suspects. However, Gao, described by authorities as one of the key figures in the alleged network, reportedly fled China and entered Thailand.
Chinese authorities then asked Thai officials to help track him down through the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (MLC) coordination channel. The operation was handled by the Anti-Online Scam Centre (ACSC).
The ACSC assigned the Crime Suppression Division and Immigration Division 1 to locate the suspect. CSD officers then conducted field surveillance and used investigative technology until they traced him to the hotel in Din Daeng.
A background check found that Gao had entered and left Thailand more than 21 times. Authorities said his most recent entry was under a tourist visa.
The commander of Immigration Division 1 ordered the urgent revocation of his permission to stay under the Immigration Bureau’s “No Stay V.2” measure, which is aimed at preventing transnational crime suspects from using Thailand as a hideout.
Officers from both agencies then moved in, presented the revocation order under the Immigration Act, and took Mr Gao into custody for deportation proceedings.
The CIB said the alleged behaviour posed a threat to public safety, adding that transnational crime suspects often use tourist visas and stay in business districts or areas with large foreign communities to blend in.
Authorities also warned hotel and accommodation operators to properly report the stays of foreign guests to immigration officials. Failure to do so could expose operators to legal action if they are found to have sheltered suspects.
Police said inspections would continue, and foreign nationals found to be involved in criminal activity could face visa revocation and deportation.