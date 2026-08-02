At least 25 guides quit over Antarctic tourism impact

They increasingly felt that the conservation message they delivered to passengers was at odds with their role in supporting the continued expansion of Antarctic tourism.

The pressure was particularly visible around penguin colonies. One former guide recalled hundreds of tourists moving through areas occupied by the birds almost continuously throughout the day.

The repeated presence of visitors left the penguins with only a few hours of relative quiet during the night, according to the account.

Antarctic tourism also depends heavily on cruise ships, adding substantial carbon emissions to a destination already affected by global warming.

For some guides, this created a sharp contradiction: visitors travelled to experience Antarctica’s natural beauty, but the journeys required to reach it were contributing to the environmental pressures threatening the continent.

Glacier collapse becomes a tourist spectacle

The conflict became more difficult for guides who witnessed visible changes in the polar environment while accompanying tourists.

One former guide recalled watching a glacier collapse and feeling close to tears at what appeared to be a sign of a deepening environmental crisis.

Some passengers on the ship responded by cheering because they regarded the collapse as a spectacular natural display, without recognising the loss behind what they were seeing, the guide recalled.

In 2020, described as the hottest year recorded in Antarctica, another former guide remembered walking on a glacier wearing only a T-shirt and operating a boat without gloves.

The unusually warm conditions made the effects of global warming impossible to ignore, according to the guide.

Such experiences left some guides feeling guilty about continuing to explain climate change to tourists while participating in an industry they believed was helping to intensify the problem.

Guides leave after reaching ethical breaking point

Sokolíčková’s study found that at least 25 guides eventually resigned because they could no longer reconcile their work with their beliefs about conservation.

They regarded their participation in the growth of Antarctic tourism as fundamentally at odds with their consciences and their responsibility towards the environment.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I had chosen to stand on the right side for future generations,” one former guide said.

“When I am dying, I will be able to tell my children, ‘Your father tried to do something.’”

Several guides reported substantial improvements in their physical and mental wellbeing after leaving their jobs.

The strain of continuing to perform work they believed was ethically wrong began to disappear. One former guide described the change by saying that, after resigning, he could finally breathe fully again.

China proposes tougher controls on Antarctic activity

China, regarded as the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing market for Antarctic tourism, has proposed legislation to regulate activities on the continent.

The draft Antarctic Activities and Environmental Protection Law would require operators to obtain official permits from the government’s maritime authorities.

Applications would have to include:

Detailed plans for proposed activities

Environmental impact assessments

Emergency response plans

Evidence of adequate financial guarantees

The proposed penalties range from 100,000 to 1 million yuan, equivalent to approximately 500,000 to 5 million baht.

Authorities could order those found to have breached the law to stop their activities immediately and leave the area.

Offenders could also be barred from applying for permits to conduct Antarctic activities for up to 10 years.

Hu Jiaojiao, director of Polar Hub, an organisation focused on glacier protection, said pressure from human activity and global warming was placing an increasing burden on Antarctica.

She viewed the proposed law as a potential guide for moving tourism towards a more sustainable model and aligning the industry with China’s international environmental responsibilities.

Alongside government measures, campaigns are promoting stricter rules for visitors, including remaining at least five metres from wildlife and cleaning clothing and equipment to prevent non-native organisms from being introduced to Antarctica.

Source: Bangkokbiznews