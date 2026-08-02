Thailand meet hosts Vietnam in SEA V Cup final in Hanoi

SUNDAY, AUGUST 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand meet hosts Vietnam in SEA V Cup final in Hanoi

Thailand will face hosts Vietnam at 7pm on August 2 after defeating the Philippines 3-2 in their second SEA V Cup 2026 match.

Thailand will face hosts Vietnam at 7pm on Sunday (August 2) in the final of the opening leg of the sixth SEA V Cup 2026 in Hanoi after winning their first two matches.

The Thai women’s national volleyball team began the competition with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia before defeating the Philippines 3-2 on Saturday (August 1).

The final against Vietnam will be broadcast live on ONE31.

Five-set win provides final preparation

Thailand were pushed to a deciding set by the Philippines in their second match but prevailed 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 18-25 and 15-10.

The two sides exchanged control during the first four sets. Thailand took the first and third, while the Philippines responded by winning the second and fourth to force a decider.

Thailand then combined varied attacking play with resilient defence to secure the fifth set 15-10 and complete their second victory of the tournament.

The result followed their 3-1 opening win over Indonesia.

Thailand hold favourable recent record

Thailand have won four of their past five meetings with Vietnam, although their most recent SEA V.League encounter in Vietnam ended in a five-set defeat.

Their last five meetings were:

  • December 14, 2025: Thailand won 3-2 at the 2025 SEA Games
  • August 10, 2025: Thailand lost 2-3 in the second leg of the 2025 SEA V.League
  • August 3, 2025: Thailand won 3-1 in the first leg of the 2025 SEA V.League
  • August 11, 2024: Thailand won 3-1 in the 2024 SEA V.League
  • August 4, 2024: Thailand won 3-2 in the 2024 SEA V.League

Thailand squad for SEA V Cup 2026

Thailand’s squad for the opening leg comprises:

  • Nattannicha Jaisaen
  • Sarah Ann Koomah
  • Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
  • Wimonrat Thanapan
  • Warunee Karram
  • Kanyarat Khunmuang
  • Ajcharaporn Kongyot
  • Sasipapron Janthawisut
  • Niraratch Srikuta
  • Warisara Seetaloed
  • Nannapas Munjaka
  • Papatchaya Phontham
  • Jidapa Nahuanong
  • Kalyarat Khamwong

Thailand’s final against Vietnam is scheduled to begin at 7pm on Sunday and will be shown live on ONE31.

The Nation Editorial Team

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