Thailand meet hosts Vietnam in SEA V Cup final in Hanoi

Thailand will face hosts Vietnam at 7pm on Sunday (August 2) in the final of the opening leg of the sixth SEA V Cup 2026 in Hanoi after winning their first two matches.
The Thai women’s national volleyball team began the competition with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia before defeating the Philippines 3-2 on Saturday (August 1).
The final against Vietnam will be broadcast live on ONE31.
Thailand were pushed to a deciding set by the Philippines in their second match but prevailed 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 18-25 and 15-10.
The two sides exchanged control during the first four sets. Thailand took the first and third, while the Philippines responded by winning the second and fourth to force a decider.
Thailand then combined varied attacking play with resilient defence to secure the fifth set 15-10 and complete their second victory of the tournament.
The result followed their 3-1 opening win over Indonesia.
Thailand have won four of their past five meetings with Vietnam, although their most recent SEA V.League encounter in Vietnam ended in a five-set defeat.
Their last five meetings were:
Thailand’s squad for the opening leg comprises:
Thailand’s final against Vietnam is scheduled to begin at 7pm on Sunday and will be shown live on ONE31.