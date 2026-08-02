Thailand meet hosts Vietnam in SEA V Cup final in Hanoi

Thailand will face hosts Vietnam at 7pm on Sunday (August 2) in the final of the opening leg of the sixth SEA V Cup 2026 in Hanoi after winning their first two matches.

The Thai women’s national volleyball team began the competition with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia before defeating the Philippines 3-2 on Saturday (August 1).

The final against Vietnam will be broadcast live on ONE31.

Five-set win provides final preparation

Thailand were pushed to a deciding set by the Philippines in their second match but prevailed 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 18-25 and 15-10.