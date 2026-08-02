Thai smartphone use exceeds regional average for internet access

Kaspersky’s latest survey across Asia-Pacific, including Thailand, found that internet habits are changing, with nearly three-quarters of respondents across the region naming smartphones as their main device for accessing the internet, relegating personal computers (PCs) to a secondary role.

However, cybersecurity experts warned that although smartphones are increasingly becoming the main repository for users’ important information, security habits have not kept pace with changing usage patterns.

Thai smartphone use exceeds regional average

The survey found that 72% of respondents across Asia-Pacific use smartphones as their main device for accessing the internet.

The proportion was slightly higher in Thailand, where 74% of respondents used smartphones as their main gateway to the online world.

The growing use of smartphones has turned them into repositories for several types of important information.

The data most commonly stored by respondents across Asia-Pacific included:

Personal photographs and videos: 65%.

Contact information: 57%.

Messages and chat histories: 50%.

Personal documents, such as national identity cards, passports and insurance documents: 49%.

The survey also found that smartphones are playing a greater role in work, with 47% of respondents storing work emails and 31% keeping work calendars on their devices.

Users also stored financial and other important information on smartphones, including: