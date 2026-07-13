Smartphone Drama Boom: Thailand Ranks Sixth Globally for Vertical Series App Downloads

The Ministry of Commerce reveals Thailand has become a key player in the booming global micro-drama market, trailing only the US and Japan outside China.
Thailand has emerged as a major global hub for the rapidly expanding vertical series market, ranking sixth in the world for application downloads. Driven by shifting consumer habits and a surge in smartphone-first content, the local micro-drama ecosystem now attracts an estimated nine million active monthly users.
Nantapong Jiralertpong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that "Vertical Series"—short-form dramas shot in a 9:16 aspect ratio specifically for mobile devices—are experiencing explosive global growth.
Typically running for just one to two minutes per episode, these micro-dramas rely on fast-paced narratives, frequent plot twists, and dramatic cliffhangers. The format has proven uniquely successful at capturing modern consumers who demand instant-gratification content during limited free time.
The vertical drama wave is sweeping international markets, with China firmly at the helm. According to a joint report on AI-driven micro-drama innovation by China’s National Radio and Television Administration and the private sector, the global micro-drama market reached a valuation of nearly $18 billion USD in 2025.
China accounted for $14 billion USD (a dominant 77.78% share), while international markets generated the remaining $3.6 billion USD.
Other regional markets are also showing massive growth trajectories:
South Korea: The market was valued at $490 million USD in 2024 and is projected to surpass $1.5 billion USD by 2029.
India: The market is expected to reach $1.5 billion USD in 2026, growing at an average annual rate of 31% to hit $4.5 billion USD by 2030.
Engagement metrics are mirroring this economic expansion. Data from the China Netcasting Service Association shows that during the first eight months of 2025, Chinese users spent an average of two hours per day on micro-drama apps—a 25.9% year-on-year increase.
Globally (excluding China), platforms like ReelShort, DramaBox, ShortMax, and GoodsShort have emerged as the dominant applications.
Vertical platforms primarily monetise this highly engaged audience through four core streams:
Pay-Per-Episode (Coins): Offering the first 10 to 15 episodes free of charge to hook viewers, who must then purchase digital coins to unlock subsequent minutes.
Flat-Rate Subscriptions: Weekly or monthly all-you-can-watch passes.
In-App Advertising: Traditional video ads and brand sponsorships.
Affiliate Marketing: E-commerce integration allowing viewers to instantly purchase clothes, cosmetics, or items seen on screen via embedded shoppable links.
While the exact total market value of Thailand’s internal vertical series industry has yet to be finalised, its immense potential is clear. Market research firm SocialPeta ranked Thailand sixth globally for vertical series app downloads during the first half of 2025.
Furthermore, data from Chinese research group Diandian reveals that Thailand generated approximately $7.75 million USD in In-App Purchase (IAP) revenue during the first quarter of 2025 alone. This cements Thailand as the third-largest market outside of mainland China, trailing only the United States and Japan.
This momentum is being aggressively capitalised on by local telecom and entertainment giants:
Advanced Info Service Plc. (AIS): The telecom leader recorded over three million new vertical app downloads in 2025—a 56% surge—helping drive the country's collective user base to nine million monthly active users.
Production Pivot: Major Thai production houses and media networks—including Kantana, Amarin TV, Mi Group, oneD, and TrueID—have radically adjusted their corporate strategies to ramp up the production of original vertical content.
Nantapong emphasised that the rise of the vertical series offers a powerful launchpad for Thailand’s digital content sector to export Thai culture as "soft power".
The boom is creating an economic multiplier effect across related sectors, including scriptwriting, music, fashion, professional dubbing, localisation services, and intellectual property (IP) management.
To maintain this competitive edge, the TPSO has outlined four strategic priorities:
Cultural Integration: Developing quick, engaging storylines that subtly showcase Thai identity.
Up-Skilling Creators: Training traditional directors and editors in mobile-first framing and platform data analytics.
Ancillary Support: Sponsoring high-quality translation and digital marketing to target high-value markets like the US, Europe, China, and India.
IP Protection: Streamlining legal frameworks to safeguard and commercialise Thai-owned digital assets.
"The vertical series boom signals a structural shift in global consumer preferences," Nantapong concluded. "Thai operators must move swiftly to secure our slice of the global digital content arena. The Ministry of Commerce is actively supporting businesses through production training, market insights, and by financing delegations to international trade fairs to ensure sustainable, creative economic growth."