AIS Partners with ReelShort to Bring Thailand's Largest Vertical Drama Library — from Just THB 39 a Month

AIS teams up with ReelShort to deliver Thailand's largest vertical drama library, with Thai-dubbed content and packages starting from just 39 baht a month.

If you have ever lost an hour to a five-minute episode, you already understand the pull of vertical short drama — and Thailand is increasingly in its grip.

AIS, the country's leading mobile network operator, has announced a landmark partnership with ReelShort, the world's top micro-drama streaming platform, in a move that firmly positions Thailand at the centre of the global "Verticaltainment" revolution.

The tie-up gives AIS customers access to a library of more than 4,000 short-series titles spanning romance, fantasy, and thriller — all optimised for mobile viewing, with new titles added daily.

Crucially for Thai audiences, the content is available both dubbed and subtitled in Thai, making it the most thoroughly localised micro-drama offering on the market. And with packages starting at just 39 baht per month, it is also one of the most affordable.

A trend with serious momentum

The numbers behind the partnership are striking. AIS data reveals a 56 per cent rise in vertical short-drama app usage over the past year, with three million new users entering the category.

Today, around nine million AIS customers watch vertical series content every month—a figure that underscores just how quickly the format has gone mainstream.

