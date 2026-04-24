AIS Partners with ReelShort to Bring Thailand's Largest Vertical Drama Library — from Just THB 39 a Month

AIS teams up with ReelShort to deliver Thailand's largest vertical drama library, with Thai-dubbed content and packages starting from just 39 baht a month.
If you have ever lost an hour to a five-minute episode, you already understand the pull of vertical short drama — and Thailand is increasingly in its grip.
AIS, the country's leading mobile network operator, has announced a landmark partnership with ReelShort, the world's top micro-drama streaming platform, in a move that firmly positions Thailand at the centre of the global "Verticaltainment" revolution.
The tie-up gives AIS customers access to a library of more than 4,000 short-series titles spanning romance, fantasy, and thriller — all optimised for mobile viewing, with new titles added daily.
Crucially for Thai audiences, the content is available both dubbed and subtitled in Thai, making it the most thoroughly localised micro-drama offering on the market. And with packages starting at just 39 baht per month, it is also one of the most affordable.
A trend with serious momentum
The numbers behind the partnership are striking. AIS data reveals a 56 per cent rise in vertical short-drama app usage over the past year, with three million new users entering the category.
Today, around nine million AIS customers watch vertical series content every month—a figure that underscores just how quickly the format has gone mainstream.
Lertchai Kodsup, chief mobile business officer at AIS, described the partnership as a natural evolution of the company's broader ambitions.
"We are committed to building an ecosystem that connects every digital experience," he said. "Vertical series are growing rapidly worldwide, and AIS is uniquely placed to bring the best of that content to Thai audiences through our intelligent network."
A world-first for ReelShort
For ReelShort's parent company, Crazy Maple Studio – a Silicon Valley-based firm recognised by TIME Magazine as one of its 100 Most Influential Companies in 2024 – the AIS deal is a significant milestone.
It marks the platform's first-ever partnership with a telecommunications operator anywhere in the world, with Thailand chosen as the springboard for its wider regional expansion.
Joey Jia, chief executive of Crazy Maple Studio, said the collaboration represented a new model for entertainment distribution.
"We are introducing a way to integrate premium vertical content with mobile connectivity, making high-quality entertainment more accessible and seamlessly embedded into everyday mobile experiences," he said.
To mark the occasion, two of ReelShort's Hollywood actors — Savannah Coffee and Chris Quartuccio — joined the launch event in Bangkok, a gesture the company said reflected its commitment to bringing audiences closer to the talent they love.
Popular titles already gaining traction with Thai viewers include Bound By Honor and Quarterback Next Door, both produced in Hollywood to a premium standard.
What subscribers get — and what it costs
For those keen to dive in, AIS has structured its ReelShort offering around three flexible tiers, all of which include full VIP access to the platform's unlimited content library:
The 5G ReelShort add-on is the headline option, bundling ReelShort access with 500MB of data for 39 baht per month – a dramatic reduction from the standard 599 baht price. Subscribe by dialling *629#.
For heavier viewers, a daily add-on delivers unlimited data at speeds of up to 4Mbps alongside ReelShort access, priced at 37 baht per day (dial 777370#).
A weekly add-on, available to prepaid customers, offers the same unlimited data allowance for 240 baht per week (dial 777240#).
New subscribers, those switching to AIS, or customers converting from prepaid to postpaid can go further still: sign up to the 5G Max Experience package (from 499 baht per month) and receive a full year of complimentary ReelShort access, alongside 5G maximum-speed internet, continuous data, and free calls.
Full details are available at ais.th/consumers/entertainment/streaming-app/reelshort.