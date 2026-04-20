AIS Partners with MHESI and CU to Debut Aunjai Cyber ‘AI Literacy’ Course for Creative Skill-Building

The partnership has launched a free, ten-lesson AI course designed to empower over 1.8 million Thais to embrace AI safely, creatively, and confidently as a 'buddy' for the modern age.
In a country where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the way people work, communicate, and create, one of Thailand's largest telecommunications operators is making a bold bet: that every Thai citizen, regardless of background or education, deserves a trusted AI companion by their side.
On Monday, AIS joined forces with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and Chulalongkorn University to launch “Aunjai Cyber: AI Literacy — My AI Buddy,” a free online course designed to guide millions of Thais through the opportunities and responsibilities of the AI age.
The ten-lesson curriculum is structured around a deceptively simple yet powerful idea: AI need not be an intimidating force to be feared or blindly obeyed but rather a ‘buddy’—a thinking partner that, when approached with curiosity and care, can meaningfully enhance how people learn, work, and live.
The course spans AI fundamentals, everyday applications, and the ethical dimensions of technology use, with content formally certified by MHESI.
This initiative aims to empower the Thai people to use AI safely and creatively, encouraging them to embrace technology as a reliable partner and confidently navigate a sustainable digital future together.
From Digital Literacy to AI Literacy
For AIS, the launch represents far more than a corporate social responsibility initiative. It marks a strategic evolution in the operator’s identity.
Having long championed digital literacy across Thailand, AIS now positions itself as a Cognitive Tech-Co — a company that does not merely provide connectivity but actively integrates artificial intelligence across its network infrastructure, service innovation, and internal workforce development.
Saichon Submakudom, chief corporate communication of AIS, articulated this transition clearly at Monday’s launch event. She described the My AI Buddy course as the next chapter in the operator’s long-running Aunjai Cyber platform – an initiative that has, since its inception in 2019, already reached over 1.05 million learners nationwide.
The platform’s shift from general digital skills to specialised AI competency, she said, is a direct response to the accelerating pace of technological change that Thai workers and students now face.
The ambition is not merely to inform but to fortify.
“We want to build cybersecurity resilience for Thai people,” Saichon said, underscoring AIS’s view that AI literacy is inseparable from broader digital safety — a belief that has shaped the course’s emphasis on responsible and ethical AI use.
Academic Credibility at the Core
Chulalongkorn University’s involvement lends the programme significant academic rigour. Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of the university, emphasised that the collaboration is rooted in the principle of Responsible AI — a framework that guided both the curriculum design and the depth of its content.
“People must learn how to live with, work with, and use technology with critical judgement," he said, adding that the university’s goal is to ensure learning is “comprehensive, in-depth, and aligned with practical application.”
Significantly, the course is being developed with a pathway for academic recognition: university students who complete the programme may eventually be able to transfer their learning hours into formal academic credits, broadening both the reach and the credibility of the course beyond informal upskilling.
A National Mission: Preparing 1.8 Million Learners
MHESI’s Dr Punpermsak Aruni, deputy permanent secretary, framed the collaboration within a broader national imperative.
His ministry sees the initiative as a cornerstone in building a “lifelong learning system” capable of producing quality “digital citizens” — individuals equipped not just with technical skills but also with the critical thinking and ethical grounding necessary to navigate an AI-powered world responsibly.
The scale of the ambition is striking: the collaboration is aimed at preparing over 1.8 million individuals across Thailand to keep pace with the demands of the future. For a country in the midst of a rapid digital transition, the timing of such an initiative could scarcely be more pertinent.
Free, Flexible and Accessible Nationwide
True to its philosophy of inclusive learning, the course carries no price tag and imposes no scheduling constraints. Learners may access the Aunjai Cyber: AI Literacy course through three platforms:
• Thai MOOC: via thaimooc.ac.th/instructor/ais/
• LearnDi for Thais (Aunjai Cyber website): aunjaicyber.ais.th/pathway/162
• The Aunjai CYBER mobile application
The free-of-charge model is not incidental; it is central to the initiative’s philosophy. By removing financial barriers entirely and offering learning on demand — any time, anywhere — the partners hope to extend the reach of quality AI education to segments of Thai society that have historically been underserved by formal training programmes.
Building Thailand’s AI-Ready Future
The launch of Aunjai Cyber: AI Literacy arrives at a moment when the question of who benefits from AI – and who gets left behind – is becoming increasingly urgent across the developing world.
Thailand’s three-way public-private partnership offers a model worth watching: one that combines the reach and digital infrastructure of a major telecoms operator, the academic credibility of a leading university, and the policy mandate of a national ministry.
For AIS, embedding AI at every layer of its ecosystem — from network optimisation and service innovation to internal talent development and public education — reflects a coherent long-term strategy: that a truly intelligent network requires not just smart infrastructure but also smart citizens to use it.
If the initiative meets its targets, more than a million and a half additional Thais will emerge from the programme with a clearer sense of what AI is, what it can do for them, and — crucially — what it cannot replace.
In a landscape where the gap between the AI-literate and the AI-anxious is widening by the month, that may well be the most valuable lesson of all.