AIS Partners with MHESI and CU to Debut Aunjai Cyber ‘AI Literacy’ Course for Creative Skill-Building

The partnership has launched a free, ten-lesson AI course designed to empower over 1.8 million Thais to embrace AI safely, creatively, and confidently as a 'buddy' for the modern age.

In a country where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the way people work, communicate, and create, one of Thailand's largest telecommunications operators is making a bold bet: that every Thai citizen, regardless of background or education, deserves a trusted AI companion by their side.

On Monday, AIS joined forces with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and Chulalongkorn University to launch “Aunjai Cyber: AI Literacy — My AI Buddy,” a free online course designed to guide millions of Thais through the opportunities and responsibilities of the AI age.

The ten-lesson curriculum is structured around a deceptively simple yet powerful idea: AI need not be an intimidating force to be feared or blindly obeyed but rather a ‘buddy’—a thinking partner that, when approached with curiosity and care, can meaningfully enhance how people learn, work, and live.

The course spans AI fundamentals, everyday applications, and the ethical dimensions of technology use, with content formally certified by MHESI.

This initiative aims to empower the Thai people to use AI safely and creatively, encouraging them to embrace technology as a reliable partner and confidently navigate a sustainable digital future together.

