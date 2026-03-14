AIS unveils the official debut of AI service robot “Gigi” – Elevating retail business experience, soon to be expanded to AIS shops in the near future

This marks an important step in applying smart technology to Thailand’s telecommunications retail business. The launch took place at Thailand Mobile Expo 2026, held from March 12–15, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. At the event, “Gigi” serves as an AI Receptionist, welcoming visitors, providing basic information about AIS products and services, and guiding customers to various service areas within the booth, making the overall event experience more convenient and seamless.
In its initial phase, the AI robot has been designed to interact with customers in real time. It can greet, converse, and engage with visitors naturally. It is also able to provide information about AIS services and assist with directions to different service points within the booth. This helps reduce the need for basic inquiries and makes the service experience more modern and engaging. In addition, “Gigi” has been created to deliver a new kind of experience for customers visiting the AIS booth. It can interact in a friendly way by chatting, taking photos with customers, and responding with gestures to visitors, helping create a lively and enjoyable atmosphere within the retail space. This represents a new approach to using technology to enhance customer experiences in the digital retail era. Looking ahead, AIS plans to further develop Gigi’s capabilities. The company expects the AI robot to eventually provide more detailed information about products and promotions within AIS retail stores, as well as offer preliminary recommendations on new smartphone models, accessories, mobile packages, and digital and entertainment services. This is expected to improve service efficiency in retail stores in the future.
Mr. Prapat Siangjan, Chief Retail Management Officer of AIS, said: “AI technology is playing an increasingly important role in enhancing customer experiences across many industries. For AIS, the future of retail business will not be just a place for transactions, but will evolve into an experience-driven retail model that seamlessly combines digital technology with service. This pilot introduction of an AI robot into a service area is part of our effort to learn and develop new service approaches. We believe AI and Robotics will play a vital role in strengthening service capabilities, making services more agile, intelligent, and responsive to the behaviors of modern consumers. In the next phase, AIS plans to study how this technology can be expanded to AIS Shops to support in-store services and create new experiences for customers.”
The launch of “Gigi” also reflects AIS’s direction in building an AI Ecosystem that combines Robotics and 5G, which is expected to become a key infrastructure for future digital services across business, service, and industrial sectors.
In addition, at Thailand Mobile Expo 2026, AIS is offering more deals than ever before, featuring top smartphone brands such as iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OPPO, with discounts of up to 23,400 baht. For those Customers who purchase a device with a package at the event will also receive Play Premium Plus package, which provides access to five main streaming platform apps for six months, adding more value to both smartphones and lifestyle packages, along with many special giveaways at the event. Interested visitors can experience “Gigi” in action at the AIS booth, number PL11, during Thailand Mobile Expo 2026, from March 12–15, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. AIS also plans to continue testing the robot at AIS SIAM starting March 18, 2026 onward.