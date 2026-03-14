AIS unveils the official debut of AI service robot “Gigi” – Elevating retail business experience, soon to be expanded to AIS shops in the near future

Mr. Prapat Siangjan, Chief Retail Management Officer of AIS, said: “AI technology is playing an increasingly important role in enhancing customer experiences across many industries. For AIS, the future of retail business will not be just a place for transactions, but will evolve into an experience-driven retail model that seamlessly combines digital technology with service. This pilot introduction of an AI robot into a service area is part of our effort to learn and develop new service approaches. We believe AI and Robotics will play a vital role in strengthening service capabilities, making services more agile, intelligent, and responsive to the behaviors of modern consumers. In the next phase, AIS plans to study how this technology can be expanded to AIS Shops to support in-store services and create new experiences for customers.”

The launch of “Gigi” also reflects AIS’s direction in building an AI Ecosystem that combines Robotics and 5G, which is expected to become a key infrastructure for future digital services across business, service, and industrial sectors.

In addition, at Thailand Mobile Expo 2026, AIS is offering more deals than ever before, featuring top smartphone brands such as iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OPPO, with discounts of up to 23,400 baht. For those Customers who purchase a device with a package at the event will also receive Play Premium Plus package, which provides access to five main streaming platform apps for six months, adding more value to both smartphones and lifestyle packages, along with many special giveaways at the event. Interested visitors can experience “Gigi” in action at the AIS booth, number PL11, during Thailand Mobile Expo 2026, from March 12–15, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. AIS also plans to continue testing the robot at AIS SIAM starting March 18, 2026 onward.