PYONG Rehabilitation Group Unveils Asia’s New Frontier in Future Rehabilitation

BANGKOK, THAILAND – June 11, 2026 – PYONG Rehabilitation Group, led by board-certified physiatrist Dr. Kantaphong Thongrong (Dr. Pyong), proudly announces “PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong” - a premium rehabilitation medicine destination located in the heart of Bangkok's Ratchaprasong district. The Center introduces a bold new era of rehabilitation under the theme “Moving Beyond Recovery. Pioneering Asia’s Frontier in Future Rehabilitation.”
Positioned as “the last stop for healing, PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong is redefining rehabilitation through a highly advanced ecosystem where robotics, neuromodulation, regenerative medicine, and biometric intelligence converge to transform subjective wellness into objective, measurable medical science.
With the unveiling of its newly expanded campus and eight specialized Centers of Excellence, PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong positions itself at the forefront of Asia’s rapidly evolving rehabilitation and longevity landscape, offering a level of precision medicine previously reserved for elite international institutions.
PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong completes a comprehensive medical campus of 650 m² spanning in 3 locations: the L Floor of Gaysorn Centre, the 2nd Floor of Gaysorn Amarin, and the newly expansion of PYONG Rehabilitation Penthouse, located on the 11th Floor of Gaysorn Tower. This architectural zoning allows the center to offer highly curated environments tailored to distinct medical needs across 8 specialized centers:
1. Pain Interventional Management & Regeneration Center - Focused on restoring mobility and reducing chronic pain, this center integrates advanced medical interventions and aquatic rehabilitation technologies.
2. Proactive Longevity & Human Performance Lab - Positioned at the intersection of preventive medicine and elite performance science, this advanced laboratory replaces generalized wellness claims with precise physiological data.
3. Sports Performance & Rehabilitation Center - Inspired by elite athletic conditioning systems, this center delivers precision rehabilitation through advanced biomechanical assessments.
4. Stroke Intensive Rehabilitation Center - Designed for high-acuity neurological recovery, the center combines cutting-edge robotics and neurorehabilitation technologies to accelerate neuroplasticity and restore functional independence.
5. Cognitive Restoration & Brain Health Center - A highly specialized sanctuary dedicated to brain health, memory preservation, and cognitive restoration. The center introduces revolutionary Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS), an advanced non-invasive therapy designed to stimulate brain cell regeneration and circulation.
6. Parkinson’s Movement Center - Specially created for Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, this center utilizes AI-powered posture analysis, wearable exoskeletons, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to objectively monitor and improve motor control, mobility, and neurological function.
7. Excellence Center for Men's and Women's Health - Comprehensive health, performance, hormonal, fertility, pelvic health, and regeneration programs through:
8. International Medical Excellence Center - Created specifically for international patients, expatriates, and medical travelers, this center delivers a seamless luxury rehabilitation experience through multilingual coordinators and personalized intensive recovery programs.
“We are moving the industry away from guesswork and subjective feelings,” says Dr. Kantaphong Thongrong, Founder and CEO of PYONG Rehabilitation Group.
“By combining transdisciplinary medical expertise with advanced technologies, we can provide patients with measurable, data-driven proof of recovery. More than a rehabilitation center, PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong represents a masterclass in medical technology, where innovation, precision, and human-centered care come together under one roof. Whether it is a stroke survivor regaining independence or an executive optimizing long-term health, PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong is designed to become the ultimate clinical destination for human performance and rehabilitation.”