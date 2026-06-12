PYONG Rehabilitation Group Unveils Asia’s New Frontier in Future Rehabilitation

BANGKOK, THAILAND – June 11, 2026 – PYONG Rehabilitation Group, led by board-certified physiatrist Dr. Kantaphong Thongrong (Dr. Pyong), proudly announces “PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong” - a premium rehabilitation medicine destination located in the heart of Bangkok's Ratchaprasong district. The Center introduces a bold new era of rehabilitation under the theme “Moving Beyond Recovery. Pioneering Asia’s Frontier in Future Rehabilitation.”

Positioned as “the last stop for healing, PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong is redefining rehabilitation through a highly advanced ecosystem where robotics, neuromodulation, regenerative medicine, and biometric intelligence converge to transform subjective wellness into objective, measurable medical science.

With the unveiling of its newly expanded campus and eight specialized Centers of Excellence, PYONG Rehabilitation Center Ratchaprasong positions itself at the forefront of Asia’s rapidly evolving rehabilitation and longevity landscape, offering a level of precision medicine previously reserved for elite international institutions.