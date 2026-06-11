Taiwan Pavilion Showcases Next-Generation Smart Manufacturing Solutions at PROPAK ASIA 2026

Held from 10 to 13 June 2026 in Bangkok at Booth C1-R16, IMPACT Challenger, the Taiwan Pavilion brought together 30 leading Taiwanese companies and 4 industry associations, drawing strong interest from manufacturers, procurement professionals, and industry leaders across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotech, packaging, and industrial manufacturing sectors throughout Thailand and the wider region.

"The response to Taiwanese machinery and solutions at PROPAK ASIA 2026 has reinforced just how strong the appetite for smart, scalable manufacturing is across Southeast Asia," said Mia Liang, Director of TAITRA (Thailand). "What we witnessed at the Taiwan Pavilion went beyond a traditional exhibition. Our exhibitors brought practical engineering expertise directly aligned with real market needs. Taiwanese manufacturers came prepared with solutions that factories can adopt today and build on for years to come."

The pavilion presented comprehensive end-to-end production solutions spanning raw material processing, precision filling, automated inspection, smart packaging, and complete system integration, giving visitors access to a fully connected manufacturing ecosystem. Taiwanese manufacturers were consistently recognized for delivering practical, customizable, and cost-effective engineering solutions that address the real operational needs of factories throughout Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian market.