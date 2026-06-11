Taiwan Pavilion Showcases Next-Generation Smart Manufacturing Solutions at PROPAK ASIA 2026

Held from 10 to 13 June 2026 in Bangkok at Booth C1-R16, IMPACT Challenger, the Taiwan Pavilion brought together 30 leading Taiwanese companies and 4 industry associations, drawing strong interest from manufacturers, procurement professionals, and industry leaders across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotech, packaging, and industrial manufacturing sectors throughout Thailand and the wider region.
"The response to Taiwanese machinery and solutions at PROPAK ASIA 2026 has reinforced just how strong the appetite for smart, scalable manufacturing is across Southeast Asia," said Mia Liang, Director of TAITRA (Thailand). "What we witnessed at the Taiwan Pavilion went beyond a traditional exhibition. Our exhibitors brought practical engineering expertise directly aligned with real market needs. Taiwanese manufacturers came prepared with solutions that factories can adopt today and build on for years to come."
The pavilion presented comprehensive end-to-end production solutions spanning raw material processing, precision filling, automated inspection, smart packaging, and complete system integration, giving visitors access to a fully connected manufacturing ecosystem. Taiwanese manufacturers were consistently recognized for delivering practical, customizable, and cost-effective engineering solutions that address the real operational needs of factories throughout Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian market.
Visitors explored technologies covering filling, sealing, labeling, conveying, and end-of-line packaging systems for food and beverage production, alongside sterile processing, sterilization, and water treatment solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech applications. The pavilion also highlighted Taiwan's extensive packaging supply ecosystem, spanning materials, containers, caps, films, labels, and consumables, enabling efficient sourcing through a highly integrated supplier network.
Among the featured exhibitors:
As consumer demand across Southeast Asia grows more diverse and fast-changing, Taiwanese machinery continues to be engineered with the flexibility and scalability needed to adapt efficiently across different products, production capacities, and factory layouts. This ability to support the growth of local manufacturers has further reinforced Taiwan's reputation as a trusted partner for sustainable manufacturing expansion.
Taiwanese industry leaders emphasized throughout the exhibition that smart manufacturing does not require large-scale transformation. Many factories begin with targeted upgrades such as smarter inspection systems, energy-efficient machinery, or improved production line connectivity, supported by Taiwanese technologies designed to deliver scalable and measurable operational improvements at every stage of a manufacturer's growth journey.
The Taiwan Pavilion also hosted company pitch sessions featuring selected exhibitors, along with promotional activities, networking opportunities, and Happy Hour sessions that generated meaningful business connections and industry collaboration throughout the four-day event.
For more information about Taiwanese manufacturing solutions and upcoming trade exhibition participation, please contact TAITRA (Thailand) at Khun Manthana (May) Email: [email protected]