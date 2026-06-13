Fuel prices fall by up to 1 baht at OR and Bangchak

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026
Fuel prices fall by up to 1 baht at OR and Bangchak

OR and Bangchak have reduced petrol, gasohol and diesel prices, with new Bangkok retail rates taking effect from Saturday morning

Motorists in Bangkok saw lower pump prices on Saturday after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced reductions across petrol, gasohol and diesel products.

The latest adjustment took effect from 5am on June 13, 2026. Petrol and all types of gasohol were reduced by 80 satang per litre, while diesel products were cut by 1 baht per litre.

The new Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol and gasohol

  • Benzine: 51.89 baht per litre
  • OR Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 42.30 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 41.93 baht per litre
  • E20: 37.30 baht per litre
  • E85: 33.24 baht per litre

Diesel

  • OR Super Power Diesel: 55.25 baht per litre
  • Regular diesel: 39.80 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 34.80 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 55.25 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Hi Diesel S: 39.80 baht per litre
  • Bangchak Diesel B20: 34.80 baht per litre

The price cuts come as both major fuel retailers adjusted their pump rates in line with the latest market conditions, offering a reduction across commonly used petrol, gasohol and diesel categories.

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