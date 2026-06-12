Thailand RISE Fund (GRC) annually forum meeting 

Bangkok: Thailand successfully co-hosted the 14th Global Research Council (GRC) Annual Meeting in Bangkok together with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The meeting gathered delegates from over 70 countries to adopt joint call to action on Open Science and Research for Sustainable Communities.

Thailand RISE Fund under the Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) successfully co-hosted the 14th Global Research Council (GRC) annually forum meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

GRC is the international network of research funding organisations that promotes the exchange of knowledge, good practice and perspectives on research support and international collaboration, helping to shape the future direction of global research systems.

There are more than 300 Head of Research Councils (HORCs) from over 70 funding agencies worldwide attended.

This annual meeting aim to align global research priorities, share cross-border discoveries and establish policies for international collaboration said Prof. Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) of Thailand.