Bangkok: Thailand successfully co-hosted the 14th Global Research Council (GRC) Annual Meeting in Bangkok together with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The meeting gathered delegates from over 70 countries to adopt joint call to action on Open Science and Research for Sustainable Communities.
Thailand RISE Fund under the Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) successfully co-hosted the 14th Global Research Council (GRC) annually forum meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.
GRC is the international network of research funding organisations that promotes the exchange of knowledge, good practice and perspectives on research support and international collaboration, helping to shape the future direction of global research systems.
There are more than 300 Head of Research Councils (HORCs) from over 70 funding agencies worldwide attended.
This annual meeting aim to align global research priorities, share cross-border discoveries and establish policies for international collaboration said Prof. Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) of Thailand.
“This international meeting aims to adapted knowledge and internation standards to help optimize Thailand’s research scholarship integrating international evaluation criteria to ensure Thai research outputs are recognized on a global scale,” Prof. Dr. Yodchanan added.
The global challenges the geopolitical conflict, technology disruption and social disruption effects to the artificial intelligence (AI) integration that should be realize on responsibility, moral, ethical, social and community impaction.
Policy makers have pushed for policy changes via the research-informed policy which connect the real-world application rather than ideology alone. While policy makers should know how it can be further developed and utilized by strategic policy frameworks, ensure emerging technologies drive industrial efficiency, equitable community empowerment and inclusive growth.
Prof. Dr. Sompong Klaynongsruang, Presidentof TSRI said, the GRC Meeting 2026 has become crucial push forward the international cooperation for the science, research and innovation (SRI) strategy and plan.
GRC highlights the importance of global collaboration in advancing research, innovation, and sustainable solutions for our shared future under the theme called “Open Science” and “Research for Sustainable Communities”
She said the global challenges the climate change that connecting with the food security, energy, agriculture, healthcare and quality of life.
Prof. Dr. Alejandro Adem, chair of the GRC's Governing Board and President of NSERC said that the GRC aims to promote multilateral research collaboration to strengthen research systems worldwide. He emphasized that science remains a neutral platform that enables countries to work together, even in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The meeting concluded with the endorsement of the Statements of Principles on Open Science and on Research for Sustainable Communities, which will serve as an important framework for future research collaboration.
For Thailand, the GRC 2026 platform was not only an opportunity to exchange global research directions, but also a reflection that research rooted in local knowledge and community needs can be further developed into meaningful contributions to grassroots economies, quality of life, and sustainability.
The next challenge is to ensure that “Open Science” and “Research for Sustainable Communities” are extended beyond the conference setting into real-world implementation, so that Thai research can play a greater role in addressing societal challenges and advancing sustainable national development.