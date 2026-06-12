Is SpaceX worth $1.75 trillion?

The chart tells you everything about how SpaceX wants to be seen:

Space (launch, satellites, exploration): $370 billion ~ 1.30%

Connectivity (Starlink broadband + mobile): $1.6 trillion ~ 5.62%

AI (infrastructure, consumer, advertising, enterprise): $26.5 trillion ~ 93.08%

The internal composition of that TAM is where it gets truly audacious. Of the $28.5 trillion total, $26.5 trillion nearly 90% of the entire figure is attributed to xAi alone. Not rockets. Not Starlink. A category SpaceX did not compete in until it absorbed xAI six months ago.

Now here is where the GDP comparison becomes the most useful analytical lens available. $28.5 trillion is almost exactly the annual GDP of the United States, the largest economy on Earth, representing roughly 25% of all global economic output. Put differently, SpaceX is claiming it has identified a market opportunity equal in size to every good and service produced by 335 million Americans in an entire year. Global GDP sits at approximately $110 trillion. SpaceX's claimed TAM represents roughly 26% of the entire world's annual economic output, and that is excluding China and Russia.

The TAM is not the problem. TAMs are always aspirational. The problem is the implied capture rate baked into the IPO price and whether a company that generated $18.7 billion in total revenue last year deserves to be priced as though it has already won a war it has not yet entered.

This comparison is not just an interesting bar chart. It is a diagnostic tool for intellectual honesty.