Myanmar quake felt in Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck inside Myanmar early Monday morning, with tremors felt in parts of northern Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported.

The quake occurred at 3.07am on June 15 at a depth of five kilometres. Its epicentre was in Myanmar, about 62 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province.

Reports of tremors in Thailand came from several locations in Mae Hong Son, including Wiang Nuea subdistrict in Pai district, Chong Kham subdistrict in Muang district, and Sop Pong subdistrict in Pang Mapha district.

Shaking was also reported in Chiang Mai province, including Nong Pa Khrang and Suthep subdistricts in Muang district, Mae Raem subdistrict in Mae Rim district, and Ban Chan subdistrict in Galyani Vadhana district.