Mild earthquake detected in Myanmar near northern Thailand

A mild earthquake was detected in Myanmar early on June 12, close to Thailand’s northern region, according to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department reported that the quake occurred at 4.05am. It measured magnitude 2.5 and had its epicentre at 20.114 degrees north latitude and 96.275 degrees east longitude.

The tremor was detected near Thailand’s northern border, about 199 kilometres northwest of Mueang district in Mae Hong Son province.



How worrying is a magnitude 2.5 earthquake?

Some people may feel concerned when hearing reports of an earthquake, particularly those living near border areas. However, based on geological assessment, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake is considered very minor.

Generally, earthquakes at this level are often not felt by people but can be detected by monitoring instruments. USGS information also notes that people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 3.0, though this can depend on location, depth and local ground conditions.

The general intensity levels are as follows: