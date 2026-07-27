SINOTRUK, a Global Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Giant, Appoints NEX as Exclusive Distributor in Thailand

NEX Point Public Company Limited (“NEX”) is accelerating its expansion into Thailand’s electric truck market following its appointment by SINOTRUK INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., a subsidiary of SINOTRUK—one of China’s largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles and heavy-duty trucks—as the exclusive distributor of HOWO and SITRAK electric heavy-duty trucks in Thailand.

SINOTRUK is a global leader in commercial electric heavy-duty trucks, recording the world’s highest sales volume in the segment. The company has also ranked as China’s leading heavy-duty truck exporter for 21 consecutive years, with a market share of more than 50%. Its cumulative exports have exceeded 1,000,000 vehicles across more than 150 countries worldwide.

SINOTRUK’s decision to appoint NEX as its exclusive distributor reflects its confidence in NEX’s capabilities and growing leadership in Thailand’s commercial electric vehicle market.

NEX plans to introduce electric trucks based on 4x2 and 6x2 platforms to the Thai market, capturing growth opportunities across the transportation, logistics and distribution sectors. The transition towards electric commercial vehicles is expected to become a major industry trend as businesses seek to lower energy costs, enhance operational efficiency and move towards low-carbon transportation.