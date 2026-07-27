SINOTRUK, a Global Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Giant, Appoints NEX as Exclusive Distributor in Thailand

NEX Point Public Company Limited (“NEX”) is accelerating its expansion into Thailand’s electric truck market following its appointment by SINOTRUK INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., a subsidiary of SINOTRUK—one of China’s largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles and heavy-duty trucks—as the exclusive distributor of HOWO and SITRAK electric heavy-duty trucks in Thailand.
SINOTRUK is a global leader in commercial electric heavy-duty trucks, recording the world’s highest sales volume in the segment. The company has also ranked as China’s leading heavy-duty truck exporter for 21 consecutive years, with a market share of more than 50%. Its cumulative exports have exceeded 1,000,000 vehicles across more than 150 countries worldwide.
SINOTRUK’s decision to appoint NEX as its exclusive distributor reflects its confidence in NEX’s capabilities and growing leadership in Thailand’s commercial electric vehicle market.
NEX plans to introduce electric trucks based on 4x2 and 6x2 platforms to the Thai market, capturing growth opportunities across the transportation, logistics and distribution sectors. The transition towards electric commercial vehicles is expected to become a major industry trend as businesses seek to lower energy costs, enhance operational efficiency and move towards low-carbon transportation.
Under the partnership, SINOTRUK will provide technical information, product certification support, training and maintenance expertise. NEX will be responsible for vehicle imports, marketing, sales and the development of a comprehensive after-sales service network in Thailand, providing customers with confidence throughout the vehicles’ operating life.
Mr. Vasu Klomkliang, Chairman of NEX Point Public Company Limited, said:
“SINOTRUK’s decision to select NEX as its partner in Thailand represents a strong endorsement of our capabilities and readiness in the commercial electric vehicle market. This partnership is not simply about adding new products to our portfolio; it is an important step in expanding NEX’s capabilities across every level of transportation and logistics.
Our ambition is to establish NEX as a leader in Thailand’s commercial electric vehicle industry and a provider of Total Green Logistics Solutions that comprehensively address our customers’ needs.”
Mr. Vasu added:
“The availability of service centres, spare parts and skilled technicians is every bit as important as vehicle performance. NEX is therefore committed to developing a robust support system that enables transport operators to adopt electric vehicles with confidence while managing their long-term operating costs effectively.”
NEX was recently appointed as a distributor of the BAW M8, a versatile electric commercial van that has been well received for its performance and attractive price of THB 1,299,000.
The addition of HOWO and SITRAK electric trucks will further strengthen NEX’s product portfolio, which already includes electric buses and electric tractor units. The expanded range will enable NEX to address a diverse spectrum of mobility needs—from personal mobility and passenger transport to goods distribution and industrial-scale logistics.
The partnership with SINOTRUK marks another important milestone in NEX’s journey towards becoming a leading provider of Total Green Logistics Solutions in Thailand.