Saving Surin's Elephants, One Herbal Block at a Time

By Nathakorn Pongsak (Papang), Year 12, Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside

A 17-year-old Bangkok student blends traditional Thai herbs and biochemistry to fix a mineral deficiency threatening 200 domesticated elephants in Surin.

Surin lies about 450 kilometres from Bangkok, in Thailand's lower northeast. It is flat, agricultural country: rice paddies stretching to the horizon, sugar palms standing like sentinels along the roads, and the occasional water buffalo chewing at overgrown grass.

The heat there is nothing like Bangkok's, which is filtered, bouncing off concrete and glass. Surin's heat is direct, pressing down from a wide, open sky with no towers to interrupt it. When I first stepped off the bus in Surin, my shirt was damp within minutes.

The elephant village I had come to visit sat a few kilometres outside the main town. A mahout — the traditional term for an elephant keeper — met me at the roadside, and we drove along a red dirt path between rows of palms until it opened onto a clearing where three elephants stood beneath rain trees.

A Bond Two Thousand Years in the Making

Thailand's domesticated elephants are no longer, in any meaningful sense, wild animals. Generations of captive breeding and human contact have altered them fundamentally.

Unlike their counterparts in the forests of Borneo or the savannahs of Sri Lanka, Surin's elephants have lost the instincts, the knowledge, and the physical conditioning needed to survive independently. They do not know how to find water across a dry season or which forest paths lead where. They have never had to.

