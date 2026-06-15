Thai Youths' Science Experiments Carried Out Aboard International Space Station

Six Thai students and undergraduates saw their microgravity research concepts selected and conducted live on the ISS as part of a pan-Asian science initiative.

Six Thai youths have brought pride to their country after their science experiment proposals were selected to be conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Asian Try Zero-G 2025 programme.

The live experiments took place on 24th March at 10:30 am (Thai time), with the young researchers watching the action unfold from the Tsukuba Space Center in Japan – the ground facility operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). A NASA astronaut carried out the experiments in real time whilst the participants looked on.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), through the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), in partnership with JAXA, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, and Thai AirAsia X.

Thailand was among nine Asian economies taking part in the programme, alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and the United Arab Emirates.

