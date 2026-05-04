The Coral Diplomat: How One Thai Student is Rewriting the Rules of Youth-Led Change

From founding Thailand's largest youth marine conservation NGO at 16 to negotiating tariffs at the Royal Thai Embassy and interning on Capitol Hill, Pleng Kruesopon proves that age is no barrier to impact.

There is a particular kind of audacity required to walk into Thailand's Ministry of Environment as a teenager and ask them to lift a nationwide ban — and then actually succeed.

For Plengrhambhai (Pleng) Snidvongs Kruesopon, a 24-year-old Stanford University senior from Bangkok, that moment was not an anomaly. It was simply how she operates.

Co-founding Care for Coral with her sister at 16, lobbying the government to become the first NGO authorised to conduct reef restoration in Thai waters, publishing in a Nature Portfolio journal as its youngest-ever author, interning in the office of US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and serving as assistant to the Thai Ambassador in Washington — Pleng's story reads less like a student profile and more like the career arc of a seasoned diplomat.

Yet what is most striking about her is not the accolades. It is the clarity of her thinking about why any of it matters.



Start Before You Are Ready

Care for Coral began not with a grand strategy but with a sense of urgency and a website.