The Coral Diplomat: How One Thai Student is Rewriting the Rules of Youth-Led Change

From founding Thailand's largest youth marine conservation NGO at 16 to negotiating tariffs at the Royal Thai Embassy and interning on Capitol Hill, Pleng Kruesopon proves that age is no barrier to impact.
There is a particular kind of audacity required to walk into Thailand's Ministry of Environment as a teenager and ask them to lift a nationwide ban — and then actually succeed.
For Plengrhambhai (Pleng) Snidvongs Kruesopon, a 24-year-old Stanford University senior from Bangkok, that moment was not an anomaly. It was simply how she operates.
Co-founding Care for Coral with her sister at 16, lobbying the government to become the first NGO authorised to conduct reef restoration in Thai waters, publishing in a Nature Portfolio journal as its youngest-ever author, interning in the office of US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and serving as assistant to the Thai Ambassador in Washington — Pleng's story reads less like a student profile and more like the career arc of a seasoned diplomat.
Yet what is most striking about her is not the accolades. It is the clarity of her thinking about why any of it matters.
Start Before You Are Ready
Care for Coral began not with a grand strategy but with a sense of urgency and a website.
"I was building a website," Pleng recalls. "I didn't know exactly where it was going to go. But I knew I had a mission — to make Thai youth feel less powerless in the face of climate change and to give them something concrete they could do: go into the water and restore coral reefs with their own hands."
What followed confounded expectations at every turn. Care for Coral deployed hundreds of artificial reef systems, mobilised thousands of volunteers worldwide, and secured corporate partnerships with brands, including Roxy, Nike, and Singha Beverage, alongside CSR initiatives with British Airways, Air Canada, and Qantas.
The pivotal moment came when Pleng lobbied Thailand's Ministry of Environment to overturn a moratorium that effectively made coral restoration illegal.
Most would have accepted the wall. She dismantled it.
"On paper, the moratorium seems set in stone. But policies are made by people – and that changes everything."
Learning The Language Of Power
In the summer of 2025, Pleng joined the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington DC as assistant to the ambassador – arriving into an exceptionally charged environment.
Thailand was managing both a conflict with Cambodia and Trump-era tariffs initially set at 36 per cent. Sitting in rooms with foreign ministers, lobbyists, and White House officials, she absorbed a lesson that has since shaped her entire approach: you cannot advance a position simply by insisting you are right.
A striking illustration came during her Fall 2024 internship at Senator Schumer's office. In conversation with a senior Trump administration official, she raised the topic of climate change — only to discover he did not believe in it at all.
Rather than disengage, she pivoted. "What do all people care about? The price of gas. Money in their pockets."
The conversation shifted from coral reefs to renewable energy's role in national security. They found common ground. "It doesn't matter if you care about climate change or not," she says. "What can we agree on to move both of our priorities forward?"
"Policy is people. If you understand how people think and what they value, you can reach a compromise that actually works."
Beyond The Environment
Pleng's curiosity extends well beyond ocean conservation. During the summer of 2024, she worked in the Post-Conviction Unit of the Santa Clara Public Defender's Office — an experience she describes as among the most morally demanding of her life.
Her first case required her to read the life history of a convicted murderer, beginning at the age of three. The poverty, violence, and abuse that defined his upbringing were impossible to ignore. She went home and told her parents she did not want to continue.
They reminded her that the right to a defence is constitutional. She returned and left with a conviction of her own.
"The law is the end of what you'd hope to do," she reflects. "How do you build communities that are not cycles of violence? That is where you start."
It is a philosophy that is fundamentally about prevention over punishment and one that threads through all of her work.
That same instinct led her to redesign Stanford's sexual assault resources website during her freshman year—replacing a confusing tangle of dead links with a trauma-informed, question-guided platform that did the navigating for users already in crisis.
"If something has just happened to you, would you have the emotional capacity to sift through a confusing website? Probably not. So the website should do the work for you."
What Comes Next
After graduating this year with a degree in Political Science and an honours thesis on Thailand's Southern Land Bridge — research she grounded first in interviews with fishing communities in Ranong and Chumphon — Pleng will join McKinsey & Company's Washington DC office.
It is a deliberate choice: she wants to understand how money and corporate power work before returning to the public service work that has always been her north star. Law school follows, then, she hopes, a role at the United Nations in an environmental and international law capacity in Thailand.
For young Thais who feel too unknown or too young to change anything, her advice is both honest and direct: "You need to follow and trust your passion. And you need to have the confidence to fail."
Her father's maxim guides her: nothing is a failure unless you don't learn from it. "If you learn from it, it is not a failure. It is how progress happens."
"Don't wait until you are older. Start somewhere — because that is where progress begins."
Her heart, she says, remains in a coral reef off the coast of Thailand – tended by a teenager who did not wait for permission.
Pleng Snidvongs Kruesopon is a Stanford University senior graduating in 2026. She is the Founder and Director of Care for Coral and will join McKinsey & Company's Washington DC office upon graduation.