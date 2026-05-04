Hot spell grips upper Thailand as South braces for downpours

Thailand’s upper regions are forecast to experience hot daytime weather over the next 24 hours on Monday (May 4), with very hot conditions in parts of the North and Central region. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible in some areas.
The conditions are being caused by a thermal low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southwesterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture into the area.
People are advised to take care of their health due to the rising heat. They should avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods, while also remaining alert to possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.
In the South, thundershowers are expected in some areas as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
From May 6-8, rainfall in the South is expected to increase, with heavy rain in some areas, as an easterly wave moves across the lower South. People in the South are advised to beware of the danger posed by heavy rain.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners should exercise extra caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Dust levels in upper Thailand are currently good to moderate, as rainfall in some areas has helped reduce the accumulation of dust and haze.
North: Day hot to very hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21–27 °C. Maximum temperature 35–41 °C.
Northeast: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22–26 °C. Maximum temperature 36–38 °C.
Central: Day hot to very hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperature 24–27 °C. Maximum temperature 38–40 °C.
East: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25–29 °C. Maximum temperature 34–39 °C.
South (East Coast): Day hot. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 24–27 °C. Maximum temperature 34–38 °C.
South (West Coast): Day hot. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23–26 °C. Maximum temperature 34–36 °C.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Day hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust. Minimum temperature 26–28 °C. Maximum temperature 35–38 °C.