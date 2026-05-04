Hot spell grips upper Thailand as South braces for downpours

Thailand’s upper regions are forecast to experience hot daytime weather over the next 24 hours on Monday (May 4), with very hot conditions in parts of the North and Central region. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible in some areas.

The conditions are being caused by a thermal low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southwesterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture into the area.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the rising heat. They should avoid working or carrying out outdoor activities for long periods, while also remaining alert to possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.