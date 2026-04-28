Heavy rain hits Northeast as Bangkok stays hot with scattered storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather for Tuesday (April 28, 2026), saying the Northeast would have rain over 30% of the region, while Bangkok would be hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms.

For the 24 hours ahead, upper Thailand is forecast to see higher temperatures, with hot weather during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North and Central region.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds will persist in some places because a heat low-pressure system covers upper Thailand, while southerly and southeasterly winds over the area are weakening.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather becomes hotter by avoiding working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods, and to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some areas.