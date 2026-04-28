Heavy rain hits Northeast as Bangkok stays hot with scattered storms

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026
Heavy rain hits Northeast as Bangkok stays hot with scattered storms

Upper Thailand faces hotter conditions, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, while parts of the South see rain.

  • Thailand's Northeast is forecast to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds over 30% of its area.
  • Bangkok is expected to remain hot during the day, with maximum temperatures of 37-38°C and isolated thunderstorms over 10% of the area.
  • The weather is caused by a heat low-pressure system, with more summer storms expected to start in the Northeast later in the week due to a high-pressure system from China.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather for Tuesday (April 28, 2026), saying the Northeast would have rain over 30% of the region, while Bangkok would be hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms.

For the 24 hours ahead, upper Thailand is forecast to see higher temperatures, with hot weather during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North and Central region.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds will persist in some places because a heat low-pressure system covers upper Thailand, while southerly and southeasterly winds over the area are weakening.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather becomes hotter by avoiding working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods, and to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some areas.

Heavy rain hits Northeast as Bangkok stays hot with scattered storms

The South will have thunderstorms in some places because easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

In addition, from Wednesday (April 29) to Friday (May 1), summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some areas, as well as possible lightning.

They are expected to begin in the Northeast, North and East before the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, is affected later.

This is because another high-pressure area or cold air mass from China has extended over central China.

It is expected to cover southern China on the night of Tuesday, then extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea later, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

Heavy rain hits Northeast as Bangkok stays hot with scattered storms

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (April 28) to 6am on Wednesday (April 29)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 27-28°C; maximum temperature 37-38°C; southerly winds 10-20 km/h.

North

  • Hot to very hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Tak and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 20-26°C; maximum temperature 37-41°C; southwesterly winds 5-15 km/h.

Northeast

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 30% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25°C; maximum temperature 34-39°C; southeasterly winds 10-15 km/h.

Central region

  • Hot to very hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C; maximum temperature 38-42°C; southerly winds 10-15 km/h.

East

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 25-28°C; maximum temperature 34-39°C; southeasterly winds 15-30 km/h; the sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising to more than 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 20% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 23-28°C; maximum temperature 34-38°C; southeasterly winds 15-30 km/h; the sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising to more than 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms over 30% of the area, mainly in Phangnga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C; maximum temperature 35-37°C; easterly winds 10-30 km/h; the sea will have waves below 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.
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