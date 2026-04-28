Heavy rain hits Northeast as Bangkok stays hot with scattered storms

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather for Tuesday (April 28, 2026), saying the Northeast would have rain over 30% of the region, while Bangkok would be hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms.
For the 24 hours ahead, upper Thailand is forecast to see higher temperatures, with hot weather during the day and very hot conditions in some areas of the North and Central region.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds will persist in some places because a heat low-pressure system covers upper Thailand, while southerly and southeasterly winds over the area are weakening.
People are advised to take care of their health as the weather becomes hotter by avoiding working or carrying out activities outdoors for long periods, and to be aware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur in some areas.
The South will have thunderstorms in some places because easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
In addition, from Wednesday (April 29) to Friday (May 1), summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some areas, as well as possible lightning.
They are expected to begin in the Northeast, North and East before the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, is affected later.
This is because another high-pressure area or cold air mass from China has extended over central China.
It is expected to cover southern China on the night of Tuesday, then extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea later, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)