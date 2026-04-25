New rain system to hit April 28-30 as upper Thailand braces for storms

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of a new round of rain between April 28 and 30, 2026, with upper Thailand expected to face stronger thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail.

Today (April 25, 2026) at 5pm, the department issued a summer storm warning for upper Thailand, with impacts continuing through April 25, 2026.

The Northeast, North, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East will see summer storms, with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, while lightning may also occur in certain areas. This is due to a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China spreading across the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains generally hot. After that, upper Thailand will become less hot, but thunderstorms and gusty winds are still expected in some areas because southerly and south-easterly winds will continue to prevail.

The department urged people in affected areas to beware of summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable buildings and weak advertising signs. Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changing weather.

It added that between April 28 and 30, 2026, another high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China will spread over the South China Sea and the Northeast, bringing more thunderstorms and strong winds to upper Thailand. People are advised to follow further announcements from the Meteorological Department.