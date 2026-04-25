New rain system to hit April 28-30 as upper Thailand braces for storms

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of a new round of rain between April 28 and 30, 2026, with upper Thailand expected to face stronger thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail.
Today (April 25, 2026) at 5pm, the department issued a summer storm warning for upper Thailand, with impacts continuing through April 25, 2026.
The Northeast, North, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East will see summer storms, with thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, while lightning may also occur in certain areas. This is due to a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China spreading across the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains generally hot. After that, upper Thailand will become less hot, but thunderstorms and gusty winds are still expected in some areas because southerly and south-easterly winds will continue to prevail.
The department urged people in affected areas to beware of summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable buildings and weak advertising signs. Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during the changing weather.
It added that between April 28 and 30, 2026, another high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China will spread over the South China Sea and the Northeast, bringing more thunderstorms and strong winds to upper Thailand. People are advised to follow further announcements from the Meteorological Department.
Weather forecast from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow
North
Hot weather with haze during the day. Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with strong winds and hail in some areas, and heavy rain in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-28C. Maximum temperature 34-38C. South-easterly winds at 5-15km/h.
Northeast
Thunderstorms in 40% of the region, with strong winds in some areas, especially in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-26C. Maximum temperature 30-34C. Easterly winds at 10-20km/h.
Central
Hot weather with haze during the day. Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with strong winds and hail in some areas, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
Minimum temperature 25-27C. Maximum temperature 35-38C. South-easterly winds at 10-15km/h.
East
Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 40% of the region, with strong winds in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28C. Maximum temperature 33-36C. South-easterly winds at 15-30km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
South (east coast)
Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the region, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26C. Maximum temperature 33-37C. South-easterly winds at 15-30km/h. Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
South (west coast)
Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the region, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-26C. Maximum temperature 35-37C. Easterly winds at 10-30km/h. Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area, strong winds and heavy rain in some places. Minimum temperature 26-28C. Maximum temperature 34-36C. Southerly winds at 10-20km/h.