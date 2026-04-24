Kalasin hit by flash flooding as summer storm batters Somdet district

A summer storm brought heavy, persistent rainfall to Somdet district in Kalasin, causing rapid flooding in low-lying areas, according to the Asok Somdet rescue unit.
The rescue team said floodwater built up quickly, with a critical stretch from Somdet Hospital to Ban Si Yaek School seeing water levels rise to around half the height of a car tyre.
Officials issued an urgent warning for residents who parked vehicles in the area to move them to higher ground immediately, as repeated downpours were expected throughout the day and could worsen damage.
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms across upper Thailand, effective April 24–25, 2026, saying a cold air mass from China is colliding with intense heat over Thailand. The conditions could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and the risk of hail and lightning in multiple areas.
People have been advised to avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable billboards. Farmers were urged to protect crops and livestock from possible storm damage.
Provinces under the highest watch
North: Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi
The department also flagged “yellow” (moderate-risk) areas across the upper North, lower Central, the East and the West, urging close monitoring of water and storm conditions around the clock.