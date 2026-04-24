Kalasin hit by flash flooding as summer storm batters Somdet district

A summer storm brought heavy, persistent rainfall to Somdet district in Kalasin, causing rapid flooding in low-lying areas, according to the Asok Somdet rescue unit.

The rescue team said floodwater built up quickly, with a critical stretch from Somdet Hospital to Ban Si Yaek School seeing water levels rise to around half the height of a car tyre.

Officials issued an urgent warning for residents who parked vehicles in the area to move them to higher ground immediately, as repeated downpours were expected throughout the day and could worsen damage.