Fuel crunch hits emergency medical vehicles in 39 provinces, Kalasin worst hit

Pichet said daily assessments as of March 18, 2026 classify impact levels from Level 0 to Level 4, from mild to severe:

Level 0: No impact (31 provinces)

Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Roi Et, Loei, Lopburi, Si Sa Ket, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, and Phrae.

Level 1: Minor impact, manageable (22 provinces)

Kamphaeng Phet, Chanthaburi, Chainat, Chonburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Lampang, Satun, Samut Sakhon, Singburi, Sukhothai, Suphanburi, Amnat Charoen, and Uttaradit.

Level 2: Moderate impact; some units face constraints and need additional resource management (14 provinces)

Nakhon Pathom, Nan, Buri Ram, Pathum Thani, Prachinburi, Phetchabun, Lamphun, Sakon Nakhon, Saraburi, Surin, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Level 3: High impact; affects services in many areas but operations continue (2 provinces)

Songkhla and Nong Bua Lamphu — units must travel to other areas to obtain fuel, increasing response times.

Level 4: Critical; affects services in many areas and some units cannot operate (1 province)

Kalasin — at Kut Wa subdistrict municipality and Na Makhuuea Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO).

Pichet added that up to now, most operational units have not been severely affected. The three provinces seeing the greatest operational impact are Songkhla and Nong Bua Lamphu, where missions have been restricted because stations in the area have closed.

The most severely affected province is Kalasin, where stations have restricted refuelling. As a result, the units of Kut Wa subdistrict municipality and Na Makhuuea SAO have been unable to operate and must rely on nearby units to transport emergency patients.

NIEM has been publicising a request via its Facebook channels since March 14, asking petrol stations nationwide to prioritise refuelling for ambulances so they have enough fuel to respond to emergencies and give critically ill patients a chance to survive.

NIEM has also urgently coordinated with the Energy Ministry and fuel providers nationwide to seek cooperation in supplying or reserving fuel for emergency medical vehicles.

In addition, it has coordinated through provincial governors and provincial energy offices across all 77 provinces, requesting that service points or petrol stations set aside reserves—at least 100 litres per area—for emergency medical vehicles. Petrol stations near hospitals, or at the subdistrict level, were asked to reserve at least 50-100 litres specifically for ambulances for urgent emergencies.

“Across the country there are 14,213 emergency vehicles. Average fuel use is about 5 litres per vehicle per day if transporting one patient case per vehicle per day, with an average distance of 30 kilometres per case. That means total daily fuel demand is about 71,065 litres per day,” Pichet said.