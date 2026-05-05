World Gold Council says Thai Q1 gold investment hits 7-year high

The World Gold Council (WGC) unveiled its Gold Demand Trends report for the first quarter of 2026, saying demand for gold bars and coins in Thailand climbed 35% year on year to 10 tonnes, the country’s strongest first-quarter performance since 2019.

The report said economic uncertainty and rising political tensions, together with higher gold prices, continued to support demand for gold as a safe-haven asset in Thailand.

Quarterly global demand across all sectors, including over-the-counter (OTC) trading, increased 2% year on year to 1,231 tonnes.

Although demand volumes rose moderately, the value surged to US$193 billion, up 74% from a year earlier.

Retail investors worldwide turned their attention to the direction of gold prices and gold’s safe-haven qualities, lifting demand for bars and coins by 42% year on year to 474 tonnes.

Other markets in Asia, including China, India, South Korea and Japan, also recorded higher purchases of gold bars and coins, one of the main factors behind the current shift in the structure of gold demand.

Demand for bars and coins was also supported by strong growth in the United States and Europe, where demand rose 14% and 50%, respectively.