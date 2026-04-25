Thai sprinters strike double gold at Sanya Asian Beach Games

Thailand made history on the sand track at the 6th Asian Beach Games “Sanya 2026” on Saturday, as Puripol Boonson and Jirapach Khanaonta captured two gold medals in the men’s and women’s 60-metre sprint events.
The athletics competition, held in Sanya, China, turned into a memorable morning for Thai sport, with the national team claiming its first two gold medals of the tournament through the short-distance events.
Puripol, widely known among Thai fans as “Bew”, delivered a dramatic finish in the men’s 60m final. Trailing the host nation’s runner in the closing metres, the Thai sprint star found another burst of speed in the final 10 metres and surged past the Chinese athlete just before the line.
He crossed first in 6.62 seconds, securing Thailand’s second gold medal of the Games.
The victory added another milestone to Puripol’s growing reputation as one of Thailand’s most exciting sprinters, after he had booked his place in the final on April 24 by finishing second in heat two with a time of 6.78 seconds.
Thailand’s first gold had come shortly before from Jirapach Khanaonta, nicknamed “Belle”, who dominated the women’s 60m final.
Jirapach got off to a strong start, kept her rhythm throughout the race and pulled clear of her rivals before crossing the finish line first in 7.46 seconds.
Her win gave Thailand its first gold medal of Sanya 2026 and lifted the team’s morale before Puripol followed with another victory in the men’s event.
In the women’s qualifying round, Supanich Poolkerd, known as “Nan”, finished second in heat one with a time of 7.73 seconds, while Jirapach won heat three in 7.45 seconds. Both advanced to the final.
The two gold medals confirmed Thailand’s strength in beach sprinting and made the Thai athletics team one of the standout squads to watch at Sanya 2026.
Thailand’s 60m gold-medal results:
he 6th Asian Beach Games are being held in Sanya, Hainan province, China, from April 24 to 26, 2026.
Several Thai athletes were also listed for other athletics events on April 25 and 26, including long jump, shot put and 4x60m relays.
Programme
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Sunday, April 26, 2026
All listed competition times are Thailand time. Fans can follow the Thai national team’s Asian Beach Games campaign via T Sports 7.