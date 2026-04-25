Thai sprinters strike double gold at Sanya Asian Beach Games

Thailand made history on the sand track at the 6th Asian Beach Games “Sanya 2026” on Saturday, as Puripol Boonson and Jirapach Khanaonta captured two gold medals in the men’s and women’s 60-metre sprint events.

The athletics competition, held in Sanya, China, turned into a memorable morning for Thai sport, with the national team claiming its first two gold medals of the tournament through the short-distance events.

Puripol, widely known among Thai fans as “Bew”, delivered a dramatic finish in the men’s 60m final. Trailing the host nation’s runner in the closing metres, the Thai sprint star found another burst of speed in the final 10 metres and surged past the Chinese athlete just before the line.

He crossed first in 6.62 seconds, securing Thailand’s second gold medal of the Games.





The victory added another milestone to Puripol’s growing reputation as one of Thailand’s most exciting sprinters, after he had booked his place in the final on April 24 by finishing second in heat two with a time of 6.78 seconds.