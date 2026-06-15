Japanese firms unveil cooling products as summer heat looms

Cooling gear took centre stage at a Tokyo exhibition on June 5, where 29 companies presented products designed to help people endure Japan’s expected summer heat.

The push comes as the Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts above-normal average temperatures across the country from June to August.

Rakuten Group, Inc. said in a summer trend forecast, based on purchasing data from its Rakuten Ichiba online marketplace, that clothing with cooling functions and portable fans with multiple features are among the items attracting attention.