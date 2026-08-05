From repairer to builder: Thailand’s DEMU bid for rail industry leap

Thailand is developing a new generation of rail technology through a prototype Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU), which aims to improve passenger services while building domestic capability in the railway industry.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) plans to introduce DEMU trains as a replacement for existing diesel railcars, with the project focusing not only on transport upgrades but also on increasing local participation in rail manufacturing.

The DEMU uses a diesel engine to generate electricity, which then powers electric motors connected to the wheels instead of relying on direct mechanical drive systems.

The train features a hybrid energy system that stores energy generated during braking, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour. It can also operate using electric power when entering stations, reducing smoke and noise.