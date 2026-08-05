Four-day flood warning covers 27 provinces across Thailand

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 05, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Four-day flood warning covers 27 provinces across Thailand

Thailand has warned 27 provinces to prepare for flash floods, forest run-off and urban flooding, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast from August 6-9.

  • A four-day flood warning is in effect for 27 provinces across Thailand from August 6-9.
  • The warning, issued by the Office of the National Water Resources, is due to a strengthening monsoon trough and southwest monsoon expected to cause heavy to very heavy rain.
  • Residents are advised to be alert for potential flash floods, rapid run-off, waterlogging, and mudslides.
  • The affected provinces are spread across the North, Northeast, East, Central, West, and South regions of the country.

Residents of 27 provinces across Thailand have been advised to remain alert for flash floods, rapid run-off, waterlogging and mudslides from August 6-9, as heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several parts of the country.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) issued the warning, with strengthening monsoon conditions expected to bring increased rainfall across several regions.

Four-day flood warning covers 27 provinces across Thailand

Monsoon conditions to intensify rainfall

Between August 6 and 9, a monsoon trough is expected to extend across the upper North and upper Northeast.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is forecast to strengthen. The combined conditions are expected to increase rainfall, with heavy to very heavy downpours possible in several areas.

Four-day flood warning covers 27 provinces across Thailand

Areas placed under close watch

The ONWR urged residents to monitor conditions closely, particularly in urban communities vulnerable to waterlogging, low-lying areas and locations at risk of flash floods, rapid run-off from forested areas and mudslides following heavy or accumulated rainfall.

  • North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.
     
  • Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
     
  • East: Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.
     
  • Central: Kanchanaburi.
     
  • West: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
     
  • South: Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket.

Four-day flood warning covers 27 provinces across Thailand

Residents advised to prepare for emergencies

People in affected areas should continue to follow official weather forecasts and announcements and avoid travelling through locations at risk of flooding, rapid run-off or mudslides.

Residents living near foothills, waterways or in low-lying areas should prepare for possible emergencies. Essential belongings should be moved to a safe place if heavy rain persists.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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