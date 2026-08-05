Four-day flood warning covers 27 provinces across Thailand

Residents of 27 provinces across Thailand have been advised to remain alert for flash floods, rapid run-off, waterlogging and mudslides from August 6-9, as heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several parts of the country.
The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) issued the warning, with strengthening monsoon conditions expected to bring increased rainfall across several regions.
Between August 6 and 9, a monsoon trough is expected to extend across the upper North and upper Northeast.
At the same time, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is forecast to strengthen. The combined conditions are expected to increase rainfall, with heavy to very heavy downpours possible in several areas.
The ONWR urged residents to monitor conditions closely, particularly in urban communities vulnerable to waterlogging, low-lying areas and locations at risk of flash floods, rapid run-off from forested areas and mudslides following heavy or accumulated rainfall.
People in affected areas should continue to follow official weather forecasts and announcements and avoid travelling through locations at risk of flooding, rapid run-off or mudslides.
Residents living near foothills, waterways or in low-lying areas should prepare for possible emergencies. Essential belongings should be moved to a safe place if heavy rain persists.