Bangkok among coastal cities facing rising flood risks from land subsidence

Bangkok and other coastal areas around the world are facing growing flood risks as new research shows that land subsidence is accelerating faster than sea-level rise in many densely populated coastal regions.

A study by researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany and Tulane University in the United States, published in Nature Communications, found that sinking land is intensifying the impact of rising sea levels and increasing exposure for millions of people living in coastal cities.



Coastal communities face faster relative sea-level rise

More than 500 million people live in low-lying coastal areas, making them among the populations most vulnerable to climate change.

Researchers found that residents in densely populated coastal zones are experiencing relative sea-level rise at an average rate of around 6 millimetres per year.

This is nearly three times the global average of 2.1 millimetres per year, and almost twice the rate of absolute sea-level rise caused by climate change, which is estimated at around 3.15 millimetres per year.

The researchers said the difference is largely driven by land subsidence, where the ground beneath cities and coastal communities gradually sinks.