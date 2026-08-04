Thailand exam fraud committee prepares findings for PM review

Thousands of exam results under scrutiny

The investigation follows allegations that candidates’ examination results were manipulated in the 2025 recruitment process for local government positions.

Authorities have flagged irregular results involving 5,814 candidates, while thousands of appointments linked to the disputed examination process have been placed under review.

The alleged scheme involved claims that answer sheets or electronic records were altered to help certain candidates pass. Investigators have also examined allegations that some candidates paid large sums of money to secure favourable results.

The case has raised concerns over the integrity of public sector recruitment, with officials examining the roles of government personnel, private contractors and other parties connected to the examination process.

Legal action to follow investigation

Pakorn said some senior government officials and contractual parties could face further action if wrongdoing is established, including possible civil claims over losses suffered by the state.

He said the Ministry of Interior would continue examining individual cases to determine whether those involved acted intentionally.

“This will be a long process. It will not end easily, but it must come to an end,” Pakorn said.

The committee’s findings will now move to the next stage as authorities consider disciplinary, criminal and civil measures against those found responsible.