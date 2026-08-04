Thailand exam fraud committee prepares findings for PM review

The government committee investigating alleged corruption in the 2025 competitive examinations for civil servants and local government officials has completed its review of documents and evidence, with its findings to be submitted to the prime minister for further action.
Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilpraphan, who chairs the fact-finding and legal review committee, said the fourth meeting at Government House was the panel’s final session for examining evidence before it prepares its final recommendations.
Pakorn said the committee had established key facts surrounding the alleged fraud, including the examination procedures involved and points where weaknesses occurred.
“We found shortcomings in almost every stage of the process, and there were also a large number of agencies, individuals involved and external parties that took part,” he said.
He added that criminal proceedings and civil claims against those involved would be considered separately and handled according to legal procedures.
The committee’s report will be used to identify failures in the recruitment system, determine responsibility and recommend measures before the prime minister issues further instructions.
The investigation follows allegations that candidates’ examination results were manipulated in the 2025 recruitment process for local government positions.
Authorities have flagged irregular results involving 5,814 candidates, while thousands of appointments linked to the disputed examination process have been placed under review.
The alleged scheme involved claims that answer sheets or electronic records were altered to help certain candidates pass. Investigators have also examined allegations that some candidates paid large sums of money to secure favourable results.
The case has raised concerns over the integrity of public sector recruitment, with officials examining the roles of government personnel, private contractors and other parties connected to the examination process.
Pakorn said some senior government officials and contractual parties could face further action if wrongdoing is established, including possible civil claims over losses suffered by the state.
He said the Ministry of Interior would continue examining individual cases to determine whether those involved acted intentionally.
“This will be a long process. It will not end easily, but it must come to an end,” Pakorn said.
The committee’s findings will now move to the next stage as authorities consider disciplinary, criminal and civil measures against those found responsible.