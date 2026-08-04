Thai PM Concludes Landmark Indonesia Visit with $23bn Trade Target and New Strategic Commitments

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wraps up a landmark visit to Indonesia with a $23bn trade target, new flight routes, and joint action on online scams.
A multi-billion-dollar trade expansion, direct new air links, and heightened joint operations against transnational crime networks have capped a landmark two-day official visit to Indonesia by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The visit—the first official trip by a Thai prime minister to Jakarta in 15 years—concluded on Tuesday with concrete commitments designed to accelerate economic growth and bolster regional stability between ASEAN’s two largest founding economies.
Headline achievements from the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Anutin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto include setting an ambitious bilateral trade target of $23bn by 2030, up from nearly $20bn currently.
Demonstrating immediate momentum, private-sector leaders from both nations exchanged four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) spanning carbon market development, economic cooperation, and tourism.
Among the key agreements was a deal signed between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and TransNusa Airline to launch new direct flights connecting Bangkok to Jakarta and Phuket to Bali, aimed at sparking a post-summit boost in regional travel.
To ensure the agreements yield tangible benefits for businesses and citizens, the two leaders officially exchanged the Thailand–Indonesia Strategic Partnership Action Plan.
The bilateral roadmap sets clear operational mechanisms to track progress across key growth sectors, including food and energy security, Halal industry development, green economy initiatives, and supply chain integration.
Emphasising the impact on ordinary citizens and local enterprises, Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek highlighted the administration's underlying objectives for the trade push.
"The government’s goal is not merely to raise trade figures but to expand market access for Thai entrepreneurs, allow farmers and producers to sell more goods, help tourism and service businesses gain more customers, and provide citizens with stable jobs and income," Rachada said.
On public safety, the two governments agreed to establish rapid-response cooperation against cross-border criminal networks.
Law enforcement agencies will step up real-time intelligence sharing to combat online scam operations, human trafficking, narcotics networks, and money laundering schemes affecting citizens across the region.
Wrapping up his itinerary with an address at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Prime Minister Anutin outlined Thailand’s vision for regional unity, crisis resilience, and people-centred development.
Reaffirming Thailand’s support for ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus regarding Myanmar, the prime minister emphasised that restoring peace and stability in the neighbouring nation remains vital for border security, cross-border commerce, and economic confidence across South East Asia.
The concrete outcomes from the Jakarta talks will form a core component of Thailand’s strategic preparation as the nation prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2028.
"The success of this visit is not measured merely by protocol or the number of agreements signed, but by new markets opened for Thai goods, increased investment and jobs, enhanced educational opportunities for the younger generation, protection against transboundary crime, and a more stable region," Rachada added. "The government will actively follow up on all agreements to turn these discussions into practical benefits that citizens can feel."