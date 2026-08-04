Thai PM Concludes Landmark Indonesia Visit with $23bn Trade Target and New Strategic Commitments

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wraps up a landmark visit to Indonesia with a $23bn trade target, new flight routes, and joint action on online scams.

A multi-billion-dollar trade expansion, direct new air links, and heightened joint operations against transnational crime networks have capped a landmark two-day official visit to Indonesia by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The visit—the first official trip by a Thai prime minister to Jakarta in 15 years—concluded on Tuesday with concrete commitments designed to accelerate economic growth and bolster regional stability between ASEAN’s two largest founding economies.

Headline achievements from the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Anutin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto include setting an ambitious bilateral trade target of $23bn by 2030, up from nearly $20bn currently.

Demonstrating immediate momentum, private-sector leaders from both nations exchanged four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) spanning carbon market development, economic cooperation, and tourism.

Among the key agreements was a deal signed between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and TransNusa Airline to launch new direct flights connecting Bangkok to Jakarta and Phuket to Bali, aimed at sparking a post-summit boost in regional travel.

To ensure the agreements yield tangible benefits for businesses and citizens, the two leaders officially exchanged the Thailand–Indonesia Strategic Partnership Action Plan.