Thailand and Indonesia Target $23 Billion Trade in Strategic Economic Shift

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul proposes a four-pillar framework linking mainland manufacturing with Indonesia’s maritime economy.

Thailand and Indonesia have agreed to deepen regional economic ties and elevate their relationship from traditional trading partners to strategic ‘co-creators’, setting a target to boost bilateral trade to $23 billion.

Speaking at the Indonesia–Thailand Business Forum in Jakarta on Tuesday, Thai Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined a vision to integrate manufacturing, investment, and green technology across the two largest economies in Southeast Asia.

The forum, co-hosted by the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia), brought together over 300 government officials, investors, and business leaders. Notable attendees included Indonesian Minister of Trade Budi Santoso, Special Presidential Envoy Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Poj Aramwattananont, and Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich.

Anutin urged the business community to bridge ‘mainland and archipelago’ by leveraging Thailand’s manufacturing capabilities alongside Indonesia’s vast domestic market and maritime gateway.

Following bilateral discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Anutin noted that amidst ongoing global economic volatility, closer integration within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is ‘not an option but a necessity'.