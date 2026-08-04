Bangkok activates 50 district flood centres for heavy rain

Drainage systems prepared for full operation as monitoring continues 24 hours

The BMA’s Flood Prevention System Control Centre will monitor weather radar, rainfall volumes, canal levels and the level of the Chao Phraya River 24 hours a day.

Bangkok’s drainage network currently includes 244 sluice gates, 207 pumping stations, five major drainage tunnels and 371 pumping wells.

Pumps, electrical systems, control systems and other machinery are being checked to ensure they remain operational. Water levels in canals and retention areas are also being lowered where necessary to create additional capacity for heavy rainfall.

Construction sites, particularly those connected with electric railway projects, have been instructed to keep drainage routes open, maintain temporary pipe systems and provide pumps at project locations.

The measures are intended to prevent construction activities from obstructing drainage during periods of intense rainfall.

Emergency plans prepared for flooding and power disruptions

For emergency operations, the city has prepared 12 mobile pumping units, together with cranes, reserve pumps, mobile generators and maintenance equipment that can be dispatched quickly to flooded areas.

The Drainage and Sewerage Department has also supplied 200 engine-driven pumps for distribution among Bangkok’s six district groups, increasing drainage capacity in areas considered vulnerable to flooding.

To reduce the risk of electricity disruptions, the BMA is working with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to inspect power lines, trim tree branches and install equipment designed to prevent animals from damaging electrical systems.

Backup generators have also been prepared to keep pumping stations and drainage infrastructure operating during power failures.

Bangkok coordinates with irrigation authorities and neighbouring provinces on water management

Water management in areas bordering Bangkok will be coordinated with the Royal Irrigation Department, Regional Irrigation Office No. 11, surrounding provinces and other relevant agencies.

Joint decisions will take account of upstream water volumes, canal levels, high tides and the amount of water that each area can accommodate.

Sluice gates and pumps along major canals, including those at the Prem Tai, Nong Chok and Khlong Prawet Buri Rom pumping stations, will be operated according to jointly agreed criteria.

The aim is to accelerate the discharge of water from Bangkok without transferring the effects of flooding to neighbouring areas. Rainfall and water-level data will be shared continuously among participating agencies.

Public channels available for updates and emergency reports 24 hours a day

Residents can follow rainfall and flood information or request assistance through the Drainage and Sewerage Department’s website, the BMA’s public relations website, the BKK.BEST Facebook page, the @BKK_BEST account on X, the Traffy Fondue application and Bangkok’s 1555 hotline.

All channels are available 24 hours a day.