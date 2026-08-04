TRUE Confirms China Mobile Isn't Dumping Its Stake — But What Does This Signal for TRUE's Future?

Although TRUE moved quickly to reassure the Stock Exchange of Thailand that this isn't a full sell-off, the real question remains unanswered: how will even a partial disposal by its Chinese strategic partner reshape TRUE's shareholder structure, strategic direction and market confidence over the long term?
What happened
On Monday 3 August 2026, Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the matter, that China Mobile International Holdings Limited — which holds a 7.81% stake in TRUE Corporation — was working with advisers to gauge preliminary interest from potential buyers for that holding.
With TRUE's share price already up more than 30% since the start of the year, the company's market capitalisation has climbed to around US$14.7 billion.
That puts the value of China Mobile's stake at roughly US$1.1 billion, or approximately 37–40 billion baht – large enough to rattle both the share price and the shareholder register the moment the news broke.
TRUE's swift clarification
On Tuesday 4 August, TRUE Corporation Public Company Limited filed a clarification with the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The key points were:
• China Mobile confirmed it has no plan to sell its entire stake in the company.
• It is considering disposing of only a small portion, as part of routine portfolio management, with the decision contingent on market conditions — not on any factors relating to the company itself.
• China Mobile reaffirmed its intention to remain a long-term shareholder, describing TRUE as an important strategic partner and stating continued confidence in the company's growth potential.
• TRUE assessed that a small partial disposal, should it occur, would not materially affect its business direction, management or operations.
How the market reacted
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Metric
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Figure
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Closing price, 3 Aug 2026
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THB 13.90 (-THB 0.50, -3.47%)
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Intraday high/low
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THB 14.40 / THB 13.70
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Trading value
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THB 4,494.38 million
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China Mobile's stake
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7.81%
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Estimated value of that stake
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~US$1.1 billion (THB 37–40 billion)
Not the first time the market has flinched
This isn't the first scare of its kind. A similar rumour surfaced in late June, sending TRUE shares down 5.97% during afternoon trading on 25 June — with no corresponding news or change in fundamentals to justify it.
Analysts at Krungsri Securities investigated at the time and found no change to the company's underlying fundamentals and no litigation concerns.
Their view then was that even a full disposal by China Mobile was unlikely to affect TRUE's business direction, given that China Mobile plays no direct role in managing the company.
The fact that a similar story has resurfaced in August — this time via a Bloomberg report carrying more weight than a mere rumour — suggests the market remains highly sensitive to this issue.
The Telenor precedent: a large stake sale needn't mean a troubled business
TRUE has faced a bigger shareholder shake-up before. Earlier in 2026, Telenor Thailand Investments Pte. Ltd. agreed to sell its 24.95% stake in TRUE, worth more than 130 billion baht (roughly US$3.92 billion, according to InnovestX's estimate), to Arise Digital Technology Company, controlled by Suphachai Chearavanont.
The deal also included a put/call option over Telenor's remaining 5.35% stake, exercisable within two years of the first closing.
That transaction handed the CP Group majority control with the strongest management influence. Although TRUE's share price initially fell nearly 15% (dragging the SET index down roughly 4.9 points), InnovestX's research team viewed it as a strategic withdrawal by Telenor following the completion of the dtac–True merger in 2023.
Most of the transaction was executed as a big-lot trade between large investors rather than on-market selling, meaning the price impact proved short-lived.
Analysis: why this could simply be portfolio rebalancing
Back when TRUE and DTAC merged in 2023, China Mobile came in as a strategic investor to support the deal and build technology cooperation — not as a shareholder seeking direct management control.
Now that the merger is complete and TRUE is reaping synergy benefits, with its share price up more than 30% this year, selling at this point would let China Mobile lock in capital gains, free up more than US$1 billion in capital, and redeploy that cash into its core China business or into fast-growing AI and digital ventures.
That pattern looks more like portfolio rebalancing than a vote of no confidence in TRUE's business.
Should the deal go ahead via a big-lot structure similar to the Telenor transaction, plausible buyers include:
• Foreign institutional investors who see further upside from post-merger synergies.
• Global technology companies seeking partnerships in AI, cloud, data centres and digital infrastructure.
• Existing shareholders looking to increase their holdings to preserve the company's structure and stability.
What the market should watch next
Even a big-lot sale, which cushions the price impact of on-market selling, still creates what's known as an 'overhang' — psychological pressure from investors knowing a large block of shares could hit the market.
That may make some hesitant to buy until there is clarity on:
1. When any sale would take place.
2. Who the buyer would be.
3. The transaction price and how large a discount to market it carries.
4. Whether the disposal covers the whole stake or only part of it, as TRUE has stated.
Until those questions are answered, the share price is likely to stay volatile on sentiment alone, even if the underlying business remains unchanged.
TRUE today is not the TRUE of the past
It's worth separating the shareholder story from TRUE's underlying fundamentals since the merger. The company now serves more than 48 million mobile subscribers, alongside broadband, high-speed internet and pay-TV businesses that diversify its revenue base.
Cost savings from the merger continue to feed through into results at a time when Thailand's telecoms industry is shifting away from price-based competition towards competition on network quality, digital services and technology-driven value creation.
The bottom line: separate "a shareholder selling" from "a business in trouble"
Changes in major shareholders are far from unusual in capital markets. Strategic investors routinely rebalance their portfolios once they've hit their target returns.
What the market should really be watching, then, isn't the headline about a stake sale — it's the quality of the incoming shareholder and the implications for TRUE's long-term strategic direction.
As things stand, there is no confirmation that this deal will actually go through, and no evidence that China Mobile's consideration of a partial sale stems from a weaker view of TRUE's fundamentals.
If anything, this year's sharp share price gains may simply be giving an existing shareholder good reason to take profit or rebalance.
Should the transaction proceed as a big-lot sale to long-term investors, the impact on TRUE's fundamentals should be limited, amounting to little more than short-term sentiment pressure. The variables that will really determine where the share price goes from here are who buys the stake, at what price, and whether any strategic changes follow — not the headline about the sale itself.