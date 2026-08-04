TRUE Confirms China Mobile Isn't Dumping Its Stake — But What Does This Signal for TRUE's Future?

That transaction handed the CP Group majority control with the strongest management influence. Although TRUE's share price initially fell nearly 15% (dragging the SET index down roughly 4.9 points), InnovestX's research team viewed it as a strategic withdrawal by Telenor following the completion of the dtac–True merger in 2023.

Most of the transaction was executed as a big-lot trade between large investors rather than on-market selling, meaning the price impact proved short-lived.

Analysis: why this could simply be portfolio rebalancing

Back when TRUE and DTAC merged in 2023, China Mobile came in as a strategic investor to support the deal and build technology cooperation — not as a shareholder seeking direct management control.

Now that the merger is complete and TRUE is reaping synergy benefits, with its share price up more than 30% this year, selling at this point would let China Mobile lock in capital gains, free up more than US$1 billion in capital, and redeploy that cash into its core China business or into fast-growing AI and digital ventures.

That pattern looks more like portfolio rebalancing than a vote of no confidence in TRUE's business.

Should the deal go ahead via a big-lot structure similar to the Telenor transaction, plausible buyers include:



• Foreign institutional investors who see further upside from post-merger synergies.



• Global technology companies seeking partnerships in AI, cloud, data centres and digital infrastructure.



• Existing shareholders looking to increase their holdings to preserve the company's structure and stability.

What the market should watch next

Even a big-lot sale, which cushions the price impact of on-market selling, still creates what's known as an 'overhang' — psychological pressure from investors knowing a large block of shares could hit the market.

That may make some hesitant to buy until there is clarity on:



1. When any sale would take place.



2. Who the buyer would be.



3. The transaction price and how large a discount to market it carries.



4. Whether the disposal covers the whole stake or only part of it, as TRUE has stated.

Until those questions are answered, the share price is likely to stay volatile on sentiment alone, even if the underlying business remains unchanged.

TRUE today is not the TRUE of the past

It's worth separating the shareholder story from TRUE's underlying fundamentals since the merger. The company now serves more than 48 million mobile subscribers, alongside broadband, high-speed internet and pay-TV businesses that diversify its revenue base.

Cost savings from the merger continue to feed through into results at a time when Thailand's telecoms industry is shifting away from price-based competition towards competition on network quality, digital services and technology-driven value creation.

The bottom line: separate "a shareholder selling" from "a business in trouble"

Changes in major shareholders are far from unusual in capital markets. Strategic investors routinely rebalance their portfolios once they've hit their target returns.

What the market should really be watching, then, isn't the headline about a stake sale — it's the quality of the incoming shareholder and the implications for TRUE's long-term strategic direction.

As things stand, there is no confirmation that this deal will actually go through, and no evidence that China Mobile's consideration of a partial sale stems from a weaker view of TRUE's fundamentals.

If anything, this year's sharp share price gains may simply be giving an existing shareholder good reason to take profit or rebalance.

Should the transaction proceed as a big-lot sale to long-term investors, the impact on TRUE's fundamentals should be limited, amounting to little more than short-term sentiment pressure. The variables that will really determine where the share price goes from here are who buys the stake, at what price, and whether any strategic changes follow — not the headline about the sale itself.