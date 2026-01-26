Thai telecom enters new era as Arise takes Telenor’s TRUE stake, AI and data centres in focus



‘Arise’ adds a deep-tech and digital infrastructure dimension

The emergence of the Arise Ventures Group, wholly owned by Suphachai Chearavanont, marks a strategic push to accelerate an integrated digital ecosystem spanning data centres, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

The group’s goal is to strengthen digital transformation across industries and expand access to advanced technologies in the region. In this ecosystem, Arise has become a key player—positioned to help drive True to become stronger than ever.

Arise Digital Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary, has acquired 24.95% of TRUE from Telenor Thailand Investments Pte Ltd, reflecting confidence in True’s operational stability and long-term growth potential. Arise is expected to support the acceleration of strategy, innovation and sustainable value creation, while maintaining discipline in returns for shareholders.

The Arise group also holds a stake in Ascend Money, Thailand’s first fintech unicorn, founded in 2015, which has obtained a virtual bank licence. It also holds shares in True IDC, one of Thailand’s leading data centre providers, also established in 2015. The group aims to expand investment across the region and become a regional leader in digital infrastructure.



AIS sees the deal as supporting the digital strategy

Pratthana Leelapanang, chief executive officer of AIS, said that Telenor’s sale of 24.95% of TRUE to Arise is an important signal of industry transition, which is likely to accelerate investment in digital infrastructure—especially AI and data centres.

However, from AIS’s perspective, its strategy remains on track, with digital infrastructure as the core driver of long-term growth. Its cloud partnership with Google is viewed as a strategic collaboration that enables end-to-end AI—from infrastructure through to applications. Combined with the capabilities of AIS and GSA, this should strengthen long-term competitiveness.

He assessed that Telenor’s withdrawal does not materially change the nature of competition in the telecom market, but competition in the “new arena”—such as AI, data centres and digital businesses—will intensify. He added that stock price volatility reflects concerns about governance structure more than business fundamentals.

On the market’s reaction and share-price swings after the stake sale, Pratthana said the main driver is likely investor concern about management uncertainty rather than fundamentals, noting that True’s current management team has delivered standout performance and profits over the past one to two years. The market is therefore watching whether there will be structural changes to management going forward.

He said this is better seen as a dynamic risk from a capital markets perspective, rather than a negative signal for the industry overall. The broader picture remains that all players are continuing to invest and compete to support Thailand’s ongoing transition to the digital economy.



A real marathon race

In numerical terms, AIS still leads in revenue and net profit, with revenue of 54.36 billion baht and net profit of 12.03 billion baht, while True posted service revenue of 41.3 billion baht and NPAT of 1.6 billion baht.

However, True stands out for operating profit efficiency, with EBITDA of 27 billion baht and an EBITDA margin of 65.3%, reflecting cost discipline after the merger.

Mobile and 5G subscriber numbers for the two operators are close, indicating that competition is no longer about grabbing new customers, but about increasing usage value and improving network quality. In spectrum resources, AIS holds 1,460 MHz, slightly more than True’s 1,350 MHz, while True has an advantage in the diversity of spectrum bands.

Beyond the numbers is the power of major shareholders: Gulf backs AIS with infrastructure and energy, while CP, via Arise, backs True with a retail, digital, financial and content ecosystem—shifting competition from mobile service provision towards a contest of “digital economy platforms”.

For 2026, this marks the start of a long game, measured not only by signal strength or SIM prices, but by the ability to create new value from networks, capital, technology and ecosystems—ultimately, who can go deeper and more sustainably between “AIS-Gulf” and “True-CP” will shape the direction of Thailand’s telecom industry in the next decade.