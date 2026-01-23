Arise acquires True shares for over THB 100 billion, strengthens digital infrastructure and AI

Arise Digital Technology has officially acquired True Corporation shares worth over THB 100 billion from Telenor, marking one of the most closely watched deals of early 2026. While stock prices fluctuated following the announcement, analysts believe this acquisition is not a reflection of any weakness in True’s core business but rather a strategic shift in its shareholder structure to enhance long-term potential.



Key Points for Investors:

1. No Change to True’s Core Operations

Analysts agree that the core operations of True remain unchanged. The company’s revenue continues to be stable, driven by its subscription model in mobile and broadband. The shift is more about transitioning from a traditional telecom model to a platform-driven model, with a focus on AI and digital infrastructure, which presents significant growth opportunities.

2. Telenor’s Exit as Part of Portfolio Strategy

Telenor’s sale of its stake is not due to concerns about True’s business but aligns with its portfolio rotation strategy. Since 2021, Telenor had expressed its intent to reduce investments in Asia, focusing more on the Nordic region and higher-margin, stable markets. The deal with Arise, a strategic investor, aligns with Telenor’s goals and provides True with a partner experienced in digital infrastructure and AI.