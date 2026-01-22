Telenor exits Thailand to refocus on Nordic growth

Telenor has delivered a major surprise at the start of 2026 by announcing it will sell more than 24.95% of its shares in True Corporation Plc. The withdrawal ends the role of one of the most significant foreign investors to have influenced Thailand’s telecom industry—from the era of liberal competition through to consolidation.

Deal signed to sell 24.95% of True worth over 100bn baht

Telenor has signed an agreement to sell a 24.95% stake in True to Arise Digital Technology at 11.70 baht per share, for a total value of about 100.9 billion baht (around 32.3 billion Norwegian kroner), which the report also describes as around 120 billion baht.

At the same time, the two sides agreed on a put/call option arrangement covering Telenor’s remaining 5.35% stake, to be exercised within no more than two years. If exercised, Telenor would receive an additional about 21.9 billion baht.

The transaction will result in Telenor fully exiting its investment in True, while Arise will become True’s major shareholder.