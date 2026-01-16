CP Group’s Suphachai Chearavanont Named ‘CEO of the Year’ at Krungthep Turakij Awards

The night’s top honour, CEO of the Year 2025, was awarded to Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.



Judges praised his "far-reaching vision" and decisive leadership in navigating the pressures of a rapidly shifting global landscape.



Other key winners included:

• Sustainable CEO: Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi (ThaiBev)

• Innovative CEO: Payong Srivanich (Krungthai Bank)

• Young CEO: Sinon Vongkusolkit (Banpu)

• Influential Brand CEO: Jirayut Srupsrisopa (Bitkub)



The event, held in collaboration with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, also featured a high-level briefing on the 2026 Economic Outlook.



Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas and BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn discussed critical fiscal strategies aimed at securing a robust economic revival for the year ahead.



Now in its second year, the awards serve as a benchmark for excellence, evaluating leaders on a rigorous 50/50 split between core leadership metrics and category-specific impact.