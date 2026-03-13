Immigration Bureau denies reports that 400,000 Israelis are staying in Thailand

Amid public concern over the movement of foreign nationals from countries involved in the Middle East conflict, media reports published on March 13, 2026 said that as many as 425,000 foreign nationals, especially Israelis, were staying in Thailand, equivalent to 5% of Israel’s population.

In particular, provinces that are not major tourist destinations were cited, such as Phayao with around 470,000, Phrae with around 440,000, Lamphun with more than 400,000, Amnat Charoen with around 370,000, and Satun with around 324,000. This led to public concern that foreigners may be settling in these areas in ways that could affect local economies, society and long-term resource use, and could draw Thailand into the conflict as a country perceived to be aligned with one of the warring parties.

Responding to the issue, Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commissioner and spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau, said that immigration database records showed 420,202 Israeli arrivals and 405,712 departures through Thailand’s five main airports in 2025. In 2026, from January 2026 to March 11, 2026, there were 84,238 Israeli arrivals and 80,171 departures. This shows that the proportion of entries and exits does not indicate any significant or unusual build-up of people remaining in the country.